HumanSignal Attains HIPAA Compliance for Label Studio Enterprise

Certification Underscores HumanSignal's Commitment to Data Security and Privacy for Healthcare Data Labeling

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HumanSignal is proud to announce the successful attainment of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance for its flagship data labeling platform, Label Studio Enterprise. HIPAA compliance is a significant milestone for HumanSignal, demonstrating the company's dedication to safeguarding sensitive healthcare data, and enabling healthcare organizations to take advantage of its cloud-based platform without the need to manage on-prem infrastructure.

Healthcare organizations are applying machine learning and AI in many innovative ways, from accelerating research to improving patient care, which makes high quality, secure data labeling a critical part of the pipeline. This certification validates that Label Studio Enterprise adheres to the strict regulatory requirements set forth by HIPAA, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of protected health information (PHI). Key benefits of Label Studio Enterprise achieving HIPAA compliance include:

Enhanced Data Security: The attainment of HIPAA compliance guarantees that Label Studio Enterprise employs robust security measures to protect PHI, safeguarding against unauthorized access or breaches.

Increased Trust and Confidence: Healthcare organizations can now confidently integrate Label Studio Enterprise into their machine learning pipeline and workflows, knowing that the platform meets the highest industry standards for data privacy and security.

Alignment with Industry Regulations: Achieving HIPAA compliance demonstrates HumanSignal's commitment to compliance with the most stringent healthcare data protection regulations, ensuring customers meet their own regulatory requirements.

Cloud-based Hosting for Healthcare: This certification opens doors for healthcare providers, insurers, and other entities that demand the highest level of data security and compliance to use Label Studio Enterprise cloud.

"We are thrilled to announce our achievement of HIPAA compliance for Label Studio Enterprise," said Michael Malyuk, CEO at HumanSignal. "This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data security and privacy for healthcare applications. With the healthcare sector increasingly adopting machine learning and AI, we are proud to offer data labeling platform that enables efficiency, accuracy and data privacy."

To learn more about how Label Studio Enterprise is architected to protect sensitive healthcare data, read our latest blog.

About HumanSignal

HumanSignal enables data science teams to build AI models with their company DNA. With the emergence of generative AI, it's more important than ever to build and tune differentiated models with proprietary data and human feedback. Creators of the most popular open source data labeling platform, Label Studio, HumanSignal enables data scientists to develop high quality datasets and workflows for model training, fine tuning, and continuous validation.

Today, the Label Studio open source community has more than 250,000 users who have collectively annotated more than 100 million pieces of data. Label Studio Enterprise is available as a cloud service with enhanced security, automation, quality review workflows, and performance reporting, used by leading data science teams including Geberit, Lufthansa, Outreach, Wyze, and Zendesk. For more information, visit humansignal.com.

