Humantelligence joins Engage, backed by Tech Square Ventures, to Bring Innovation to Southeast-based Enterprises

Humantelligence uses generative AI to deliver personalized insights for better one-to-one and team collaboration in the communication tools you use every day: Microsoft Teams®, Outlook®, Gmail®, Zoom®, Webex®, Slack® & calendars. For example, when drafting an email, the tool automatically surfaces customized tips for more effective communication, rewriting your email in the way your recipient consumes information.

With this tool, leaders foster more inclusive communication, reduce friction between team members, and improve productivity. Current clients, like BASF, Honda, Baptist Health South Florida, UnitedHealthcare and others, have improved team effectiveness and employee engagement while maximizing investment in their current communication technologies.

"We are thrilled to bring Humantelligence into our program," said Bill Nussey, Partner, Tech Square Ventures/Engage. "Humantelligence's collaboration tool enables better human connection among employees, and as a result, companies are optimizing productivity, building engaged high-performing teams, and maximizing the value they've already invested in their communication tools. What's cool is that the product is made to be fun to use for employees and so easy and fast to adopt that any organization can be up and running in just days."

"The invitation to be part of the Engage program underscores our broader vision to empower people with the kind of tools that enable more effective collaboration. When people can better connect with each other, they become more deeply engaged in their work and perform better. At the same time, organizations can increase productivity and improve the employee experience—it's a win-win. We've seen our collaboration tool change the way companies think about how people work together, and we're excited to have the opportunity to serve Engage companies," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.

About Engage

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give growing businesses what they need most — access to customers and markets. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures provide capital, tools, portfolio support and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is designed for high-growth startups looking to accelerate their enterprise go-to-market strategy and partner with the Fortune 500. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence uses AI and psychometrics to deliver personalized insights for better one-to-one & team collaboration, surfaced in the communication tools you use every day: Microsoft Teams®, Outlook®, Gmail®, Zoom®, Webex®, Slack® & Calendars. As a result, companies optimize collaboration while reducing turnover and can build engaged high-performing teams across the organization.

