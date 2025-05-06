Humantelligence Unveils Ask Aura™: The Next Evolution in AI-Powered Workplace Coaching for Leaders, Managers & Teams

"Ask Aura is the first talent management AI agent that enhances, not replaces, people. With real-time coaching and development, employees strengthen leadership skills, while team dynamics and engagement improve across your entire workforce," said Humantelligence CEO Juan Betancourt. Post this

With top organizations, such as Accenture, Coca-Cola, HSBC Bank, EY, Honeywell and Cigna, piloting the solution, and industry leaders like BASF, AFLAC, Bank of the West and Ashley Furniture already leveraging Humantelligence's platform, Ask Aura is poised to redefine how companies approach leadership development and employee engagement. This is especially critical as global employee engagement drops to its lowest levels in years.

Gallup's 2025 State of the Global Workplace report reveals that manager engagement has declined more than any other job category—dropping from 30% to 27%—while manager effectiveness has also plunged. With 70% of employee engagement tied directly to managers, this engagement crisis threatens the productivity and performance of entire organizations. Ask Aura addresses this head on, delivering real-time, personalized coaching and collaboration guidance—right where teams work.

"We built Ask Aura for the modern workforce—where managers and their teams are stretched thin and employees crave more meaningful connection and direction," said Kara Kaplan, Chief Commercial Officer of Humantelligence. "It's time to equip every manager with smart, scalable support. Ask Aura is their always-on, AI-powered coach—guiding communication, engagement and leadership moments directly in the flow of work, before bottlenecks or interpersonal conflict become problems."

Ask Aura Key Features:

Instant, 24/7 guidance for managing team dynamics, communication, feedback, conflict resolution and onboarding

Contextual, personalized insights powered by psychometric science and generative AI

Seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Slack, and Zoom

Voice-enabled and multilingual access available across devices

Enterprise-ready with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliance

"Ask Aura is the first talent management AI agent that enhances, not replaces, people—making work more human. Designed to increase emotional intelligence and deepen human connections, the tool empowers leaders and employees alike with real-time coaching and development. Always on and accessible 24/7, it strengthens leadership skills, improves team dynamics and fosters meaningful engagement across your entire workforce—employee by employee. From conflict resolution to onboarding and retention, our goal is simple: turn every employee interaction into a moment of growth, collaboration and impact," said Humantelligence CEO Juan Betancourt.

To learn more about Ask Aura, visit www.askaura.ai.

About Ask Aura

Ask Aura is built on the foundation of Humantelligence, a leader in providing solutions for improving hiring, collaboration, engagement and leadership through psychometric science and AI. Ask Aura is an AI coach that leverages psychometric science to provide real-time, contextualized guidance directly into the workflow of every employee. From individual contributors to team leaders and executives, Ask Aura adapts its coaching to each person's role, goals, and team dynamics, using an easy chat-like interface embedded within the tools teams use every day. As a result, employees develop stronger leadership and collaboration skills and perform more effectively, while new hires build connection and stay engaged from day one.

Media Contact

Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, Inc., 1 7082504622, [email protected], https://www.askaura.ai/

SOURCE Humantelligence, Inc.