HumanTrue Recognized as a Winner in the TransCelerate Protocol Review Challenge at SCOPE

The challenge, hosted by ClinEco and supported by TransCelerate BioPharma, focused on advancing more digital, standards-based, and user-centric approaches to protocol review, helping clinical teams assess feasibility, quality, risk, and operational burden earlier in the trial lifecycle.

"Protocols already contain the scientific intent of a study. Our work is focused on helping people and systems understand that intent clearly enough to support efficient, high-quality execution," said Joan Severson, Co-Founder and CEO of HumanTrue.

"We think of protocols not just as documents, but as a shared source of knowledge that needs to be operationalized across people and systems," said Bill Lynch, Chief Technology Officer of HumanTrue. "By structuring protocols using USDM and pairing that with intuitive review experiences, we help teams align earlier, reduce downstream rework, and support faster, more efficient execution of clinical research."

HumanTrue was selected as one of several winners from a highly competitive field, with finalists evaluated by a panel of industry leaders from TransCelerate BioPharma, Novartis, Eli Lilly, CDISC, and other clinical research organizations.

The winning solutions will be featured during a plenary session at the upcoming SCOPE Summit, where HumanTrue will participate in the official challenge recognition.

HumanTrue is an AI-driven clinical trial technology company that transforms complex trial protocols into actionable workflows, documents, and patient-facing experiences. HumanTrue's platform powers informed consent, patient matching, screening automation, and multilingual trial access—making studies faster to launch and easier to understand.

