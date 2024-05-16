HumanX AI Conference Unveils First 100 Speakers, Including 75+ CEOs and Founders, and Opens Registration Applications for its Inaugural Gathering in March 2025

Speakers Include Leaders from Google, Amazon, Walmart, and Adobe, with Curated Matchmaking Programs also Announced to Address Industry-Specific Needs and Investments

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HumanX, the groundbreaking gathering aiming to be the most consequential in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its initial speaker lineup of 100+ senior AI executives and has opened applications for registration for its inaugural conference. In addition, HumanX is launching two new programs: SolutionBridge and VentureConnect, both meticulously curated to connect companies and investors to vendors and startups that can help meet their pressing AI mandates. The HumanX gathering takes place March 10-13 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and will include more than 300 world-class speakers and over 3,500 industry attendees. The company has raised over $6M in venture capital from leading investors such as Primary VC, Foundation, FPV and SilverCircle who all see the need for a world-class offering in the space.

Every aspect of HumanX is being reimagined from the ground up, from session content to who will be in attendance. HumanX's attendee application process ensures a meticulously curated audience representative of a variety of industries and specific roles, driving unparalleled ROI for every participant. This unique mindset has helped recruit some of the world's top minds in AI as speakers who will focus on 'making the complex clear,' giving attendees conviction and confidence in their AI journeys.

"As news of AI advancements continue to dominate conversations across industries, investors, and media, our mission at HumanX goes beyond securing high-profile speakers who can speak to trending AI topics – we are focused on speakers who can provide specific and proven solutions to the most pressing problems across sectors, and who are actively shaping the future of AI adoption," said Stefan Weitz, CEO and Co-Founder of HumanX. "Securing our first 100 speakers a month after announcing HumanX is a validation of the urgency around a new AI mindset and a need for a more bespoke type of gathering – and is only the first step in establishing HumanX as a premier destination for global AI professionals."

In addition to new speakers, HumanX is building on its curated programming, today unveiling its signature VentureConnect and SolutionBridge programs to match attendees with valuable partners and potential investments.

VentureConnect: The world's top venture capitalists from firms including Sequoia, Madrona, Index, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Foundation Capital, Primary VC, Lakestar, Prosus, Radical Ventures and more have committed to be at HumanX. VentureConnect is a curated networking program – free to both investors and startups – providing an opportunity to match with each other during the conference using AI-driven matchmaking suggestions. With over 350 promising global startups slated to attend, HumanX continues in the long tradition of its sister company, HLTH, which in 2023 made meaningful funding rounds happen through nearly 800 investors onsite and over 2600 meetings.

SolutionBridge: For senior leaders looking for new AI solutions, SolutionBridge is an exclusive, invitation-only program at HumanX. At the core of the program are one-on-one meetings between budget holders and vetted vendors, aimed at accomplishing months worth of meetings in a few hours. Featuring companies from dozens of industries and department functions, technology decision makers report that SolutionBridge is one of the most valuable parts of HumanX's sister conference, HLTH. With over 3500 meetings booked at HLTH 2023, SolutionBridge is the key to turning questions into confidence.

"We know what makes gatherings like HumanX so valuable to our attendees – an opportunity to make meaningful connections that can help solve real challenges facing leaders grappling with the AI wave. Proven programs like SolutionBridge and VentureConnect have delivered incredible results at my previous gatherings, and we're excited to bring them to life at HumanX," said Jonathan Weiner, Co-Founder of HumanX and CEO and Founder of HLTH.

About HumanX:

HumanX is a pioneer in AI strategy, serving as a catalyst for organizations seeking clear, actionable solutions in the dynamic AI landscape. By cutting through the noise and providing pragmatic strategies, HumanX empowers enterprises and governments to harness the full potential of AI technology. Founded by seasoned veterans in technology and conference management, Stefan Weitz and Jonathan Weiner, HumanX is committed to democratizing AI, making it accessible and actionable for organizations of all sizes worldwide.

Media Contact

