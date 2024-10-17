HumanX Selects Section to Host AI Executive Leadership Workshop at the Inaugural HumanX Conference in March 2025

"By partnering with HumanX, we're able to offer an exclusive workshop tailored to the needs of business leaders, providing them with the real-time knowledge they need to lead AI conversations inside of their organizations." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Section to bring this exceptional learning opportunity to our attendees," said Stefan Weitz, CEO of HumanX. "The AI Executive Leadership Workshop reflects our commitment to delivering actionable insights and meaningful engagement for our participants. This workshop will empower leaders with the knowledge and skills to make strategic AI decisions that can drive real impact within their organizations."

The AI Executive Leadership Workshop will feature a carefully curated agenda that includes sessions on using AI as a strategic thought partner, building with enterprise AI, leveraging AI agents for business efficiency, and deploying AI technologies effectively across organizations. Each session is designed to provide participants with practical takeaways they can immediately apply in their roles.

"At Section, our mission is to help leaders harness the power of AI to create tangible business outcomes," said Greg Shove, CEO of Section. "By partnering with HumanX, we're able to offer an exclusive workshop tailored to the needs of business leaders, providing them with the real-time knowledge they need to lead AI conversations inside of their organizations."

Registration Details:

Add the AI Executive Leadership Workshop to your HumanX experience when purchasing your HumanX pass. For more details, visit humanx.co/section-certificate.

About HumanX

HumanX is an innovative AI conference dedicated to delivering actionable insights and connecting high-level executives with the latest advancements in AI technology. Founded by Jon Weiner and Stefan Weitz, industry veterans committed to reinventing the AI conference experience, HumanX focuses on practical applications and strategic networking opportunities, distinguishing itself from traditional, broad-spectrum conferences.

About Section

Section is the online business school for the age of AI, founded in 2019 by Scott Galloway. Section's courses are offered in a fast, live, cohort-based format focused on helping professionals augment their day-to-day work with AI. Section has taught 44,000 professionals across 95 countries and partners with 200+ enterprise clients to train their future leaders. The AI Executive Leadership Workshop is a crash course on Section's most popular and actionable AI courses that have already upskilled more than 15,000 leaders worldwide.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Mansour, HumanX

