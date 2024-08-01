Humidity Raised with the AprilAire 720 Humidifier with HydroCore™ Technology

"The input provided by our customers was vital to creating a step-change in design and performance. The AprilAire 720 does far more with less," stated Tom Maskel, Senior Vice President, AprilAire Product Management. Post this

This AprilAire solution was designed with best-in-class features to make installation and maintenance fast and easy. "We know time is money for AprilAire contractors," Maskel stated. "The simple installation template with digital support and +/- 3° out of level tolerance significantly reduces the time it takes to install a new unit or upgrade a unit on existing equipment. The serviceability of the unit was also improved providing easy access for service and maintenance. The importance of minimizing customer callbacks drove also design improvements to prevent leaks and provide enhanced humidification," further explained Maskel.

"The upgrade receiving the highest praise from the contractors testing the AprilAire 720 was the HydroCore™ Cartridge," said Maskel. "The inventive one-piece disposable water panel assembly cartridge can easily be changed out in 60 seconds and contains a maintenance free strainer," he added.

AprilAire, the leader in Healthy Air solutions is proud to introduce the AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Evaporative Humidifier in August 2024. Like all AprilAire Humidifiers, the 720 is part of the AprilAire Healthy Air System® with the ability to maintain balanced relative humidity between 40%–60% which has been shown to reduce the incidence of respiratory infections and symptoms related to allergies and asthma by minimizing the formation of bacteria and viruses.

The AprilAire 720 delivers industry-leading performance, advanced technology, superior sustainability, and best-in-class features for fast and easy installation, service, and maintenance.

About AprilAire

AprilAire has been delivering Healthy Air since 1954 to help you feel better, sleep better, and live better. With solutions to manage all aspects of Indoor Air Quality for all types of homes in all environments, AprilAire is committed to helping you achieve greater quality of life. Our signature solution—the AprilAire Healthy Air System® —is a customized all-in-one whole-house approach to maintaining proper Indoor Air Quality. Learn more at aprilaire.com.

