Humla and CoPeace Health Partner to Expand Impact-Driven Healthcare Access in Rural Communities

Humla and CoPeace Health will focus on scaling innovative nursing solutions into rural and underserved markets, building local partnerships, and delivering sustainable solutions that improve both workforce conditions and patient outcomes.

DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humla, an innovative healthcare nursing workforce platform, and CoPeace Health PBC, a public benefit corporation dedicated to advancing equitable and sustainable health outcomes, today announced a strategic commercial partnership to broaden healthcare access and delivery in underserved and rural communities across the United States.

This collaboration combines Humla's technology-enabled staffing model with CoPeace Health's impact-driven investment and operational expertise. Together, the organizations aim to address critical workforce shortages and expand access to care in regions where healthcare systems are under strain.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief: healthcare access should not be limited by geography, and innovative models can unlock better outcomes for both providers and patients.

"CoPeace Health was built to invest in and support solutions that improve health outcomes while advancing equity and sustainability," said Andy Eckert, President of CoPeace Health PBC. "Humla represents exactly the kind of partner we seek — mission-aligned, innovative, and focused on solving real system challenges. Together, we are expanding access to care where it is needed most, particularly in rural communities."

Humla is redefining how healthcare staffing works. Rather than operating as a traditional agency, Humla serves as a technology-driven connector, directly linking nurses and healthcare facilities. The platform enables nurses to maintain flexible lifestyles while helping facilities fill shifts efficiently — without the excessive costs and inefficiencies of legacy staffing models.

"Our mission is to create a more sustainable and human-centered healthcare workforce," said Jessica L. Sylvester, MBA, RN, BSN, CEO and Founder of Humla. "We empower nurses with flexibility and choice, while helping healthcare facilities access the talent they need without financial strain. Partnering with CoPeace Health allows us to expand this model into more rural communities where the need is urgent and growing."

The partnership reflects a broader movement toward impact-driven healthcare innovation, where technology, capital, and mission alignment converge to solve systemic challenges. By reducing staffing costs, increasing workforce flexibility, and improving access to care, Humla and CoPeace Health are working to strengthen healthcare systems from the ground up.

Together, the organizations will focus on scaling into rural and underserved markets, building local partnerships, and delivering sustainable solutions that improve both workforce conditions and patient outcomes.

About Humla

Humla Health is a technology-driven healthcare workforce platform that directly connects nurses and healthcare facilities to fill shifts efficiently and affordably. By enabling flexible work opportunities for nurses and eliminating unnecessary intermediary costs, Humla helps create a more sustainable staffing model that benefits both providers and care teams. It's increasingly being used as a tool for regional systems to created standardized processes and shared resources.

About CoPeace Health PBC

CoPeace Health PBC is a public benefit corporation dedicated to advancing equitable, sustainable healthcare solutions through impact investing and strategic partnerships. Strengthening Healthcare Access Everywhere, CoPeace Health supports organizations that deliver measurable social and health impact while building resilient systems of care.

Media Contact

Andy Eckert, CoPeace PBC, 1 720.432.5364, [email protected], https://copeace.com

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SOURCE CoPeace PBC