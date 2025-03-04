Humm Debuts Nitro Kombucha: A Low Sugar, Velvety Smooth Kombucha Like Never Before

Smooth Texture, Low Sugar and Functional Benefits in Every Sip
BEND, Ore., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humm, the pioneer in low and zero-sugar kombucha and gut health beverages, is redefining the kombucha experience with the launch of Humm Nitro Kombucha. This revolutionary and first of its kind nitrogenated kombucha delivers a creamy, velvety texture while packing 2 billion probiotics† for gut health, 250 mg of L-theanine for everyday stress support, and just 5 grams of sugar per can.
Humm Nitro Kombucha introduces a nitrogenation process that creates a smooth, frothy feel with less carbonation than traditional kombucha—perfect for those who prefer a creamy texture and subtle sweetness. With its functional benefits and indulgent texture, Humm Nitro Kombucha is designed for both kombucha lovers and newcomers seeking a delicious, gut-friendly beverage without compromise.
"Humm Nitro Kombucha is a game-changer," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of Humm. "We've combined the functional benefits of probiotics with our proprietary brewing process finished with the unique texture of Nitro creating a completely new kombucha experience—smooth, creamy, and absolutely delicious."
Offered in five creamy and nostalgic flavors—Orange Dream Pop, Strawberry Vanilla, Blackberry Vanilla, Piña Colada, and Peach Dream—Humm Nitro Kombucha is Non-GMO Project Verified, with just 5 grams of sugar and 20 calories per can. Whether you're a longtime kombucha drinker or just curious about gut-friendly beverages, Nitro Kombucha offers a balanced blend of flavor, function, and refreshment.
Key Features:
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- 2 billion probiotics† to support gut health
- 5 grams of sugar
- 20 calories per can
- 250 mg of L-theanine for everyday stress support
Humm Nitro Kombucha Orange Dream Pop, Strawberry Vanilla and Blackberry Vanilla will be available at Sprouts stores starting April 2025, with an MSRP of $3.49 per 12 oz. can. Additional availability to follow. To learn more and find a store near you, visit Humm.com.
About Humm Kombucha
Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Humm is the world's most drinkable kombucha and a fan favorite among families, athletes, and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and beloved brands. From the company's early days brewing in the founders' kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Humm is part of the SYSTM Foods portfolio of brands. Visit Humm Kombucha online at hummkombucha.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
Kelly Cunningham, Humm Kombucha, 1 5415501786, [email protected], https://hummkombucha.com/
SOURCE Humm Kombucha
