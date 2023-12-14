Humm Energy Deploys Largest EV Charging System for DFW Multifamily Partnering with Luxury High-Rise, Windrose Tower

"Thanks to Humm's complete and robust solution, we have added yet another luxury item to our Windrose Tower community...They solved the big issue that most HOA's face of not having resources to take on this type of project" said Steven Bolos, Board President at Windrose Tower. Post this

"Thanks to Humm's complete and robust solution, we have added yet another luxury item to our Windrose Tower community. Humm's unique approach to achieving personal charging stations for residents made it a no brainer to partner with them in this venture. They solved the big issue that most HOA's face of not having resources to take on this type of project. In addition, we as participating residents believe this has increased our individual real estate values. We are pleased to say that the challenges confronting EV drivers in high-rise communities, no longer exists at The Windrose Tower," said Steven Bolos, Board President at Windrose Tower.

Humm's approach is to truly provide a white-glove, turnkey experience. At Windrose Tower, Humm designed and installed all the electrical infrastructure upgrades and improvements and provided the residents with significantly faster and more convenient charging stations, and continues to operate and maintain the system. Humm also tracks usage and bills residents directly on a monthly basis.

"We are thrilled to be providing the Windrose Tower residents with access to the latest EV charging technology," said Humm's Managing Partner, Stefan Noe. "Our mission is to make EV charging more accessible, affordable, convenient and reliable for everyone, and this project is a great example of that."

Humm is partnered with Enel X Way, an electric mobility subsidiary company of Fortune 200 energy leader, the Enel Group. Through this partnership, Humm's charging stations at Windrose Tower are part of a global network of over 500,000 public and private charging ports worldwide, and over 215,000 in North America. The partnership allows Humm to benefit from Enel X Way's broad expertise, extensive support network, award-winning and best-in-class equipment and market leadership in the EV charging space.

About Humm

Humm is a vertically integrated EV charging company that has developed an innovative, subscription-based, charging as a service program for multifamily and other commercial partners. Humm's turnkey approach encompasses all design, installation (including make-ready, electrical infrastructure), operation, maintenance and billing, and allows property owners and managers to focus on their core business. Humm's initial focus is in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, but is working to strategically expand into other Texas and national markets. Humm's principals have a deep understanding and over 30 years of experience in the sustainable energy industry and is a trusted partner for EV charging infrastructure. As mentioned, Humm is partnered with Enel X Way, a global leader in the eMobility space.

Media Contact

Stefan Noe, Humm Energy, LLC, 1 2145199750, [email protected], www.hummenergy.com

SOURCE Humm Energy, LLC