Humm Kombucha Unveils Probiome: A Next-Level Functional Kombucha with Innovative Gut Health System

Saccharomyces boulardii – A probiotic yeast that supports digestive health.

Weizmannia coagulans (MTCC 5856) – Known for promoting gut balance.

Bacillus subtilis (DE111®) – Supports digestion and immune function.

Combined, these powerful probiotics deliver a potent 10 billion CFU per bottle, ensuring every sip provides a functional edge for those seeking more from their kombucha.

Humm Probiome goes beyond traditional kombucha by incorporating 250 mg of L-theanine, a natural compound known to promote relaxation and focus, and 10% of the daily value of zinc, a key mineral for immune function. With just 9 grams of sugar, Humm Probiome caters to the growing demand for lower-sugar functional beverages without sacrificing the vibrant, refreshing taste that defines Humm Kombucha. Offered in five delicious flavors:

Honeycrisp Apple

Pineapple Turmeric + Black Pepper

Mango Lemon

Ginger Lime

Lavender Rose

"Consumers turn to kombucha for its probiotic benefits, and with Humm Probiome, we're taking those benefits to the next level," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of Humm Kombucha. "By combining clinically researched probiotics with stress and immune support, we've created an organic, lower sugar kombucha that truly delivers on function and flavor."

Humm Probiome Honeycrisp Apple, Pineapple Turmeric + Black Pepper, Mango Lemon, and Ginger Lime will be available in June 2025 at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with an MSRP of $3.99 per 16 oz. bottle. Additional availability to follow. To learn more, please visit Humm.com.

About Humm Kombucha

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Humm is the world's most drinkable kombucha and a fan favorite among families, athletes, and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and beloved brands. From the company's early days brewing in the founders' kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Humm is part of the SYSTM Foods portfolio of brands. Visit Humm Kombucha online at hummkombucha.com.

