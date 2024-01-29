Humornama Founder Rishav Sen Choudhury Says Chatbots Cannot Create Jokes

In a surprising statement today, the founder of HumorNama, Rishav Sen Choudhury, declared that chatbots, despite their advanced artificial intelligence, lack the innate ability to create genuine humor. This announcement comes amidst the rising popularity and capabilities of AI-powered chatbots in various sectors.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a surprising statement today, the founder of HumorNama, Rishav Sen Choudhury, declared that chatbots, despite their advanced artificial intelligence, lack the innate ability to create genuine humor. "Chatbots are effective in differentiating between memes on cats and dogs. However, their use in humor can diminish the fun, breaking down jokes excessively. Additionally, censorship has lessened their appeal to adults," said Rishav. "Humor isn't just about stringing words together. It involves understanding context, culture, and the subtleties of human emotion."
The statement has sparked a discussion in the tech and marketing community about the limitations of AI in replicating human-like creativity and emotional intelligence. While AI has made significant strides in mimicking certain human capabilities, creating humor, which often relies on nuanced understanding and cultural context, remains a challenging domain.
Rishav, further elaborated, "Our mission at HumorNama has always been to celebrate the uniquely human aspect of humor. In our extensive library of humor, which includes a vast array of jokes, memes and puns, it's evident that chatbots cannot match the creative humor of humans," stated Rishav. "At HumorNama, we've fostered a vibrant community where users can submit multiple punchlines to various humorous and weird questions. With nearly 1000 questions on our platform, data clearly shows that punchlines generated by chatbots consistently receive fewer upvotes compared to those crafted by real users. This indicates a preference for the human touch in humor."
But all is not lost. Choudhury acknowledges that chatbots have a place in the humor ecosystem, particularly in explaining jokes. "Chatbots are proficient at breaking down and explaining jokes. However, for the original creation of humor, we still have a long way to go before bots can match human wit and inventiveness."
HumorNama, known for its innovative approach to humor and entertainment, continues to advocate for the importance of the human touch in the creative and entertainment industries. This statement from its founder reinforces the company's commitment to valuing human creativity over artificial intelligence in the industry.
For more information about HumorNama and their stance on AI in humor, please contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Rishav, HumorNama, 91 9555466469, [email protected], https://humornama.com/
SOURCE HumorNama
Share this article