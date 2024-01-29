Humornama Founder Rishav Sen Choudhury Says Chatbots Cannot Create Jokes

With nearly 1000 questions on our community, data clearly shows that punchlines generated by chatbots consistently receive fewer upvotes compared to those crafted by real users. Post this

Rishav, further elaborated, "Our mission at HumorNama has always been to celebrate the uniquely human aspect of humor. In our extensive library of humor, which includes a vast array of jokes, memes and puns, it's evident that chatbots cannot match the creative humor of humans," stated Rishav. "At HumorNama, we've fostered a vibrant community where users can submit multiple punchlines to various humorous and weird questions. With nearly 1000 questions on our platform, data clearly shows that punchlines generated by chatbots consistently receive fewer upvotes compared to those crafted by real users. This indicates a preference for the human touch in humor."

But all is not lost. Choudhury acknowledges that chatbots have a place in the humor ecosystem, particularly in explaining jokes. "Chatbots are proficient at breaking down and explaining jokes. However, for the original creation of humor, we still have a long way to go before bots can match human wit and inventiveness."

HumorNama, known for its innovative approach to humor and entertainment, continues to advocate for the importance of the human touch in the creative and entertainment industries. This statement from its founder reinforces the company's commitment to valuing human creativity over artificial intelligence in the industry.

