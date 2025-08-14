Hunden Partners Repeats on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition, and our improved ranking from last year, reflects the passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence of our entire team. Their dedication is what makes our success possible," said CEO and President Rob Hunden. Post this

Hunden Partners' repeat listing on the Inc. 5000 list, which ranks companies based on the average revenue growth rate of the prior three years, reflects the firm's 4x increase in revenue from 2020 through 2024.

Hunden's 1,000+ clients have been a key to its growth, as they join Hunden's ecosystem and help promote the firm's complete placemaking model, which takes communities from place-visioning, to place assessment, to successful development implementation and long-term place-keeping. The result: authentic, active places where residents and visitors love to gather and generate great memories and economic vitality.

Recent major placemaking and destination development client partners and communities include the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Visit Bentonville, Baltimore Convention Center, Visit Tampa, Houston First and Chicago and Washington, D.C. Ongoing long-term development efforts include major projects in Baton Rouge, including a new arena at LSU and a renovated/expanded convention center and hotel project downtown; University of Oklahoma's forthcoming arena and district; University of Kansas' David Booth Stadium and district; Fort Collins and Colorado State University conference center hotel and district; Surrey, BC arena and district; and the Cloverdale area plan, redevelopment and district.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Rejoining the Inc. 5000 list highlights the two decades of Hunden Partners' role as a strategic partner in transforming ideas into vibrant destinations and placemaking success stories. The firm's expertise spans destination development strategy and planning; feasibility, market and impact studies; developer selection processes; governance structures; financing strategies; and complex public-private partnership deal execution.

For the full list of Inc. 5000's honorees for 2025, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

