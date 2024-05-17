Hundreds of Agricultural Workers expected to convene at the Farmworker Conference and Retreat

500 farmworker families are expected to attend a 3 day Farmworker Caravan Conference + Retreat from Saturday, May 18 - Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Saint Francis Retreat Center in San Juan Bautista..
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of farmworker families are expected to attend a three day Farmworker Caravan Conference + Retreat from Saturday, May 18 - Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Saint Francis Retreat Center in San Juan Bautista..
The conference begins on Saturday with sessions geared to the needs of agricultural workers including immigration laws, labor rights, emergency preparedness, sexual abuse and domestic violence classes in Spanish. On Sunday guests will be able to enjoy the Dia de Alegria retreat with creative arts, live music, cooking, health and fitness activities. The professional conference on Monday will convene service providers, government organizations, community leaders and farmworkers to share resources, gain knowledge and imagine innovative ways to uplift the agricultural community and make a significant impact on farmworkers and their families' lives.
"We are excited to be bringing together elected officials to service providers and most importantly the farmworkers themselves", said Darlene Tenes, Founder of the Farmworker Caravan, "to sit at the same table and discuss important issues and work towards solutions that benefit all.
Some of the highlights of the event and topics being discussed are:
"Voices from the Fields" panel with 10 farmworker children sharing their stories organized by Hollister High School and Santa Clara University students.
50 person Farmworker Glam Squad of makeup artists, hairdressers, stylists and photographers traveling from Los Angeles to Sacramento who will pamper and transform 140 farmworkers.
"Nuestra Cultura" training that will share the culture, traditions and languages of Mexico's Indigenous community which is a growing number of farmworkers
"Xenophobia" session to address the growing anti-immigrant sentiment particularly during an election year and how to address it internally and externally.
"Modern Day Slavery" session to learn how human trafficking is affecting the migrant and undocumented community.
