Hundreds Rush Through Miami for a Cash Drop. The Real Winner Are Three Local Nonprofits

#FindTheGood, a new partnership between Elevate Cities and Win It Entertainment that transforms viral scavenger-hunt culture into a force for local giving, spotlighting the people and organizations quietly making their city better everyday.

Unlike similar cash-drop activations happening in over 20 cities across North America, #FindTheGood Miami has added a civic heart. Every win directly benefits a local changemaker nonprofit, chosen for its impact, integrity, and deep roots in the community. The result is entertainment that spreads not just excitement, but generosity, dignity, hope… and inspiration!

In its first three drops, #FindTheGood Miami has mobilized hundreds of participants within minutes and delivered $500 in actual cash to each winner who followed the clue to the cash drop location - and then a $1,000 check in unrestricted grants to three local nonprofits doing vital work in the community, including:

The Dennis Project, led by Auntaria "Mrs. A" Johnson, provides hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs to underserved youth, bringing accessible, quality experiences directly into their communities to spark interest and build skills for future careers, focusing on real-world applications and empowering underrepresented kids, especially girls, in STEM fields.

Nana's Restart, founded by Anitrice "Mama Joy" Jackson, is dedicated to fostering a spirit of community and support in Overtown, Miami. This organization offers heartfelt neighbor-to-neighbor assistance, providing essential resources such as food drives, school uniforms, counseling, and reentry support for families facing their most challenging times. Through these efforts, Nana's Restart helps uplift and empower those in need, with the motto - Over take it, don't let it overtake you.

Big Blue & You, co-founded by marine biologist Dr. Danni Washington and her mother Michelle Swaby-Smith, uses art, science, and media to inspire young people, especially youth in underserved communities, to become leaders in ocean conservation. BB&Y uses STEAM powered ocean education to turn youth passion into positive activism.

"These moments are electric because they're immediate, and they're real," said Kim Coupounas, CEO of Elevate Cities. "People show up expecting a game, and they leave having participated in something deeply human. When the winner hands over that check and meets the nonprofit leader face to face, you can feel the shift. It reminds all of us that goodness is not abstract. It's alive, right here in our neighborhoods."

"We're so grateful to be recognized through #FindTheGood Miami. This support helps us keep showing up for our community and reminds us that generosity and joy can spread fast." - Auntaria "Mrs. A" Johnson, Founder & Executive Director, The Dennis Project

"We're so thankful to Elevate Cities and Win It Entertainment for lifting up local nonprofits in South Florida and for the financial contribution to our organization that will help fulfill our mission. Our BB&Y Team is especially excited to be a part of the broader Elevate Cities movement to share the good and ignite civic pride in cities around the world." - Michelle Swaby-Smith Co-Founder and Executive Director, Big Blue & You

"This campaign shines a light on what's best about Miami - neighbors helping neighbors. We're thankful for Elevate Cities and Win It Entertainment for lifting up local nonprofits and the people we serve." - Anitrice "Mama Joy" Jackson, Founder, Nana's Restart

Win It Entertainment brings its proven ability to create viral, high-energy moments that reach millions. Through #FindTheGood Miami, that reach is paired with purpose, turning fleeting online excitement into tangible, place-based impact.

Two additional #FindTheGood Miami cash drops will take place on December 18 and December 20, with winners announced the following day. Two more Miami nonprofits will be recognized. Additional drops are planned for 2026.

#FindTheGood Miami is part of Elevate Cities' broader mission to make civic life irresistible by creating experiences that build belonging, pride, and joy while elevating local changemakers.

For real-time clues and winner moments, follow https://www.instagram.com/findthecashmia/. For more information, visit www.elevatecities.org.

About Elevate Cities

Elevate Cities partners with cities to ignite civic pride, belonging, and joy by celebrating local changemakers and creating experiences that bring communities together. Launched by the Elevate Prize Foundation, Elevate Cities is piloting its work in Miami with plans to expand to additional cities around the U.S. and the world.

About Elevate Prize Foundation

The Elevate Prize Foundation makes good famous by supporting, amplifying, and connecting changemakers around the world. Through catalytic funding, storytelling, and a global community of leaders, Elevate Prize helps extraordinary individuals and organizations drive meaningful, lasting change on the world's most pressing challenges.

About Win It Entertainment

Win It Entertainment creates interactive entertainment experiences that engage audiences through surprise, play, and participation, transforming moments of generosity into viral, feel-good movements that reach millions.

