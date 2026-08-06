Hungry Howie's Celebrates Second Annual National Flavored Crust® Day on August 14 With New Tajín® Flavored Crust

"We built National Flavored Crust Day to give our fans something to look forward to every year, and this one raises the bar," said Jeff Rinke, VP of Marketing and Product Development. "Partnering with Tajín gives fans a new way to experience our crust, and we can't wait for everyone to try it." Post this

The new Tajín Flavored Crust can be paired with any pizza on the menu at participating locations nationwide. Guests can also use code HBBOGOM to purchase a Howie Bread® and receive a free medium one topping pizza during the promotional window. Guests can order online, in the app or in-store.

"We built National Flavored Crust Day to give our fans something to look forward to every year, and this one raises the bar," said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. "Partnering with Tajín gives fans a new way to experience our crust, and we can't wait for everyone to try it."

"At Tajín, we're always looking for new ways to bring our signature blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt to unexpected places, and Hungry Howie's Flavored Crust was the perfect canvas," stated Juan Carlos Limon, Brand Marketing Manager, Tajin USA. "This partnership brings together two brands that share a passion for bold, memorable flavor, and we're excited for pizza lovers across the country to experience the vibrant taste of Tajín with every bite."

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand is approaching 500 stores in 18 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 70 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

Media Contact

Ali Gonzales, Hungry Howie's, 1 850-363-3662, [email protected], HungryHowies.com

SOURCE Hungry Howie’s