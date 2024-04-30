Hunt Development Group and KWA Construction Celebrate Topping Out Milestone for Caroline Eastside Apartments in Richardson

"KWA has expertly managed both the pre-construction and the construction phases of this project, and, although this is their first project for Hunt, our working relationship exemplifies partnership." said Ben Wullschlager, Senior Vice President Hunt Development Group. Post this

Located at 1735 North Greenville Avenue, Caroline Eastside is in the heart of Richardson's telecom corridor, minutes away from The University of Texas at Dallas. Residents will enjoy being near a wide range of restaurants, retail centers, major employers, and recreational facilities.

"KWA has expertly managed both the pre-construction and the construction phases of this project, and, although this is their first project for Hunt, our working relationship exemplifies partnership. We collaborated to address budget challenges due to rising inflation in 2022, so we could remain on schedule for construction to begin in 2023" said Ben Wullschlager, Senior Vice President Hunt Development Group. "We look forward to continued success with KWA and opening the first phase of this project later this summer."

Designed by HEDK Architects, Caroline Eastside and will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Apartment amenities include modern floor plans, luxury finishes, high ceilings, and eco-friendly features. The community will also feature an onsite co-working space, clubhouse, two-story gym, dog park, rooftop lounge, spa pool, indoor/outdoor lounge area, game room, and easy access to Central Trail. Electric vehicle (EV) charging will also be available on site.

The project is financed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), aligning with HUD's mission to address America's housing needs, enforce fair housing laws, and provide an affordable and inclusive community for residents.

Caroline Eastside will be turned over in phases with the first units set to deliver late summer/early fall with final completion in the spring of 2025.

About KWA Construction

KWA Construction is a Dallas-­based construction firm specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas. As general contractors, our team of experts remains dedicated to passionately developing our people, building great places, and creating better futures. KWA was founded in 2004 and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing mid-sized companies in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal and recognized by the Better Business Bureau for its exemplary ethical conduct. For more information about KWA Construction, visit www.kwaconstruction.com.

About Hunt Companies

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets, and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,300 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

