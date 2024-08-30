Hunterdon Health and INFINITT North America Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Medical Imaging

"INFINITT is proud to partner with Hunterdon Health, an esteemed healthcare organization that shares our vision for improving patient care through technology," said David Smarro, INFINITT North America CEO. Post this

Hunterdon Health has already successfully implemented INFINITT's Radiology PACS and Cardiology PACS solutions, with plans to expand the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) to additional specialties in the future. These solutions have yielded numerous benefits, including a reduction in imaging systems and maintenance expenditures, streamlined application support, and enhanced clinical efficiencies.

"INFINITT is proud to partner with Hunterdon Health, an esteemed healthcare organization that shares our vision for improving patient care through technology," said David Smarro, INFINITT North America CEO. "We look forward to supporting Hunterdon Health's continued growth and commitment to delivering outstanding patient care."

About Hunterdon Health

Hunterdon Health provides a full range of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic inpatient and outpatient hospital and community health services. With a growing network of more than 30 primary and specialty practices throughout Hunterdon, Somerset, Mercer, Morris and Warren counties, Hunterdon Health continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of the community.

About INFINITT

North America INFINITT North America is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology that supports seamless, personalized patient care. INFINITT's solutions empower healthcare organizations to consolidate platforms, reduce costs, and improve clinical efficiencies.

