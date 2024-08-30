Hunterdon Health and INFINITT North America Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Medical Imaging

Hunterdon Health, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, and INFINITT North America, a renowned medical imaging solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing patient care through cutting-edge imaging technology. The partnership, rooted in shared values and a commitment to clinical excellence, will streamline Hunterdon Health's medical imaging operations and improve patient outcomes.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunterdon Health's mission to "embrace people, elevate care, and cultivate healthier communities" aligns seamlessly with INFINITT's dedication to delivering innovative imaging solutions that support seamless, personalized patient care. Both organizations prioritize accountability, adaptability, authenticity, inclusivity, commitment, and empowerment – core values that will guide their collaborative efforts.
"We are thrilled to partner with INFINITT North America, an organization that mirrors our dedication to exceptional patient care," said Bryan R. Welsh, Director, Application Services & Data Architecture for Hunterdon Health. "INFINITT's cutting-edge imaging solutions will enable us to consolidate our platforms, reduce costs, and most importantly, provide our clinicians with a single, comprehensive view of patient imaging data to inform treatment decisions."
Hunterdon Health has already successfully implemented INFINITT's Radiology PACS and Cardiology PACS solutions, with plans to expand the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) to additional specialties in the future. These solutions have yielded numerous benefits, including a reduction in imaging systems and maintenance expenditures, streamlined application support, and enhanced clinical efficiencies.
"INFINITT is proud to partner with Hunterdon Health, an esteemed healthcare organization that shares our vision for improving patient care through technology," said David Smarro, INFINITT North America CEO. "We look forward to supporting Hunterdon Health's continued growth and commitment to delivering outstanding patient care."
About Hunterdon Health
Hunterdon Health provides a full range of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic inpatient and outpatient hospital and community health services. With a growing network of more than 30 primary and specialty practices throughout Hunterdon, Somerset, Mercer, Morris and Warren counties, Hunterdon Health continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of the community.
About INFINITT
North America INFINITT North America is a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology that supports seamless, personalized patient care. INFINITT's solutions empower healthcare organizations to consolidate platforms, reduce costs, and improve clinical efficiencies.
