Hunterdon Medical Center and The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Become the First on the East Coast to Implement Lumicell® Precision Guided Breast Cancer Surgery

"Our ability to identify and remove microscopic residual disease before the patient even leaves the operating room is nothing short of revolutionary," said Dr. Montes. "When combined with advanced reconstructive techniques, this technology allows us to achieve clear margins without compromising the aesthetic result."

Lumicell is a first-in-class intraoperative imaging platform designed to identify residual cancer at the margins of the surgical cavity — during surgery — when it matters most. The system includes:

LUMISIGHT™ Imaging Agent – a fluorescent agent that accumulates in cancer cells.

LUM System™ Handheld Imaging Device – used to scan the tumor bed and visualize microscopic disease.

Decision-Making Software – provides real-time data to guide further tissue resection if needed.

With Lumicell, surgeons can confidently assess whether additional tissue should be removed, dramatically reducing the need for reoperations due to positive margins — a common and distressing scenario in breast-conserving therapy.

Dr. Jennifer Montes and Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim lead the breast surgical oncology and plastic surgery teams at Hunterdon Medical Center, where they are pioneering advanced oncoplastic approaches to breast cancer care.

Dr. Montes, a board-certified breast surgeon and Director of the Breast Program, trained at Lenox Hill Hospital and completed her breast surgery fellowship at NYU. She brings over a decade of experience in breast-conserving surgery and interventional breast procedures and is the founder of Evolve Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to survivorship and empowerment.

Dr. Ibrahim, Director of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, is board-certified and trained at Johns Hopkins and Penn State. He is internationally recognized for his work in breast reconstruction and peripheral nerve surgery, including contributing to the first bilateral arm transplant in a quadruple amputee. At Hunterdon, he introduced state-of-the-art techniques such as DIEP flap reconstruction, expanding access to aesthetic, reconstructive options for patients in the region.

Together, Drs. Montes and Ibrahim are setting a new standard for patient-centered, technology-driven, and aesthetically focused breast cancer care.

"This partnership allows us to treat breast cancer with an unprecedented level of precision — both oncologically and aesthetically," said Dr. Ibrahim. "By combining the powerful imaging capabilities of Lumicell with oncoplastic reconstruction, we're redefining what's possible in breast-conserving surgery. Patients benefit from fewer reoperations, better outcomes, and the confidence that comes with personalized, state-of-the-art care."

By implementing Lumicell and fostering this level of interdisciplinary collaboration, Hunterdon Medical Center is raising the bar for community-based cancer care — offering patients access to state-of-the-art technology and aesthetic-conscious surgery close to home.

