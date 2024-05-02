Hunters Gate Holdings Announces Investment in RetailOne

RetailOne to join Image Manufacturing Group in Hunters Gate's Building Products platform

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunters Gate Holdings, LLC ("Hunters Gate"), a private investment firm based in Atlanta, today announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in RetailOne, LLC ("RetailOne"). RetailOne is a leading designer and manufacturer of interior millwork, fixtures and graphics for retail locations. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RetailOne joins Hunters Gate's Building Products platform alongside Image Manufacturing Group, LLC ("IMG"), a designer and manufacturer of architectural signage and building elements. Jay Fledderman, Chief Operating Officer of RetailOne, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

"The RetailOne team looks forward to working with our new investors at Hunters Gate," commented Fledderman. "At a time of significant growth at our company, this new partnership will allow us the access to capital and operating expertise we need to be successful. We are also eager to explore the potential synergies with IMG. Together, our breadth of products and value proposition are unmatched in the industry."

"RetailOne is a highly successful and well-managed company, and we are excited to form this partnership," said Peter Cureton, Managing Partner of Hunters Gate. "The company has a blue-chip customer base, talented employees and a strong market position. We look forward to supporting RetailOne's management team as they grow their business organically and through synergistic acquisitions."

About RetailOne, LLC

Based in Dallas, Georgia, RetailOne, LLC is a leader in the retail design and implementation field. The company helps clients translate their brands into strong customer experiences that result in better performance. Throughout a holistic approach – from the first discovery phase and planning exercises to the physical realization of a new prototype and the ultimate roll-out of multiple locations – RetailOne is deeply involved in all areas of a project's development. For more information about the company, please visit www.retailone.com.

About Hunters Gate Holdings, LLC

Hunters Gate Holdings, LLC, based in Atlanta, is a private investment firm focused on majority, control investments in lower middle-market industrial companies based in the Southeast.

Media Contact

Peter Cureton, Hunters Gate Holdings, LLC, 1 404-490-3534, [email protected]

SOURCE Hunters Gate Holdings, LLC