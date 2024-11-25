Huntington Beach Ford and Manager Omar Zeola (Omid Ziaolagh) Facing Mounting Allegations of Fraudulent Rebates, Deceptive Sales Practices, and Coercion of Customers

Huntington Beach Ford Faces Fraud Allegations: Customers Claim Deceptive Rebates, Coercion, and Unethical Sales Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ongoing legal battle against Huntington Beach Ford, owned by Bakhtiari Automotive Group, intensifies with new allegations of fraudulent rebates, deceptive sales tactics, and the potential falsification of manufacturer information by manager Omar Zeola (legal name: Omid Ziaolagh). Adding to the gravity of the situation, customers have reported that Mr. Zeola and other dealership personnel have made the receipt of legitimate manufacturer rebates and incentives contingent upon the customer providing a five-star review on Google. This practice, if true, violates Google's review policies and Ford's own guidelines for incentives.

Attorney Serena D. Aisenman of RBB Law Group, who has filed a separate legal action against Huntington Beach Ford, alleges that the dealership engaged in deceptive rebate practices, including promising and failing to deliver rebates to customers, including a first responder who was allegedly denied a promised $2,000 rebate for his service.

Further accusations involve the dealership's finance department adding products and services without customer consent and withholding legitimate manufacturer rebates. Mr. Zeola has been accused of falsifying manufacturer information when dealing with customers. These claims have been brought to the attention of Ford Motor Company's legal team, who are currently investigating the matter.

Despite repeated attempts to contact Oscar Bakhtiari, the owner of Bakhtiari Automotive Group, at his headquarters in Northern California, he has not responded to inquiries regarding these serious allegations.

"The scope of misconduct at Huntington Beach Ford appears to be far-reaching," stated Serena D. Aisenman. "These new allegations paint a disturbing picture of a dealership engaged in systemic deception and unethical practices that exploit both employees and customers. We are determined to hold Mr. Zeola, Mr. Bakhtiari, and Huntington Beach Ford accountable for their actions."

The lawsuits seek compensation for those affected by these practices and aim to bring an end to the alleged culture of abuse and deception at Huntington Beach Ford.

About RBB Law Group:

RBB Law Group is a consumer protection law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals who have been victims of fraud and deceptive business practices.

Media Contact

Serena D. Aisenma, RBB Law Group, 858 943 4908, [email protected], https://autofraudlegalcenter.com/

SOURCE RBB Law Group