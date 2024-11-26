Huntington Beach Ford faces legal scrutiny for allegedly coercing five-star reviews and failing to honor rebates, raising concerns over deceptive business practices.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Huntington Beach Ford, owned by Oscar Bakhtiari of Bakhtiari Automotive Group, faces escalating legal trouble as allegations of deceptive practices continue to surface. The dealership is accused of forcing customers to leave five-star Google reviews in exchange for honoring manufacturer rebates and discounts, a practice exposed by a former service manager. This alleged "five-star" scheme, coupled with reports of unhonored rebates and a refusal to communicate with concerned parties, has prompted attorney Serena D. Aisenman of RBB Law Group to issue cease and desist letters to both Google and Yelp. A lawsuit against Huntington Beach Ford is also imminent.

Aisenman, representing clients in a legal action against the dealership, reveals that the alleged review manipulation tactics are just one facet of a larger pattern of deceptive behavior. Customers have reported that the dealership, under the direction of manager Omar Zeola (legal name: Omid Ziaolagh), has failed to honor promised rebates and incentives, further eroding consumer trust.

"This alleged scheme is not only unethical but also potentially illegal," states Aisenman. "By coercing customers into leaving positive reviews, Huntington Beach Ford is creating a misleading impression of its services and potentially harming consumers who rely on those reviews to make informed purchasing decisions."

The implications of these allegations are far-reaching. By artificially inflating its online reputation, Huntington Beach Ford may be unfairly enticing customers to do business with them under false pretenses. This not only undermines the integrity of online review systems but also potentially harms competitors who operate ethically.

Adding to the concern, attempts to reach Oscar Bakhtiari, the owner of Bakhtiari Automotive Group, at his headquarters at Stevens Creek Subaru in Northern California, have been unsuccessful. Representatives were only able to reach his assistant, who directed all inquiries to the store manager at Huntington Beach Ford.

"This lack of accountability from the top down raises serious questions about the culture at Huntington Beach Ford and its commitment to customer satisfaction," adds Aisenman. "We are determined to hold the dealership accountable for its actions and ensure that consumers are protected from deceptive practices."

RBB Law Group is actively investigating these claims and encourages anyone who has experienced similar issues at Huntington Beach Ford to come forward.

