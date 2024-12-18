Huntington Beach Ford Faces Allegations of Fraudulent Practices, Retaliation, and Abusive Behavior

Huntington Beach Ford faces legal scrutiny over allegations of fraud, coerced reviews, and abusive behavior, sparking calls for an investigation.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Beach Ford and its parent company, Bakhtiari Automotive Group, are under increasing legal scrutiny following multiple allegations of misconduct, including fraudulent rebate schemes, deceptive sales tactics, and abusive behavior. These claims are raising significant concerns about the dealership's business practices.

Coercion for Five-Star Reviews

Multiple customers have alleged that sales representatives and the manager at Huntington Beach Ford pressured them into submitting positive five-star reviews in exchange for receiving manufacturer rebates and incentives. Customers report being told that they must provide proof of a five-star review to access advertised discounts. These allegations raise serious concerns about consumer manipulation and could potentially violate California law.

Retaliation and Abusive Behavior Towards Former Service Manager

Further allegations have come from a former service manager at Huntington Beach Ford, who claims to have experienced workplace harassment, retaliation, and a pattern of abusive behavior by the dealership's manager. The former employee alleges that the manager engaged in the following conduct:

Verbal Abuse: Yelling and screaming at the former service manager in front of both customers and employees.

Degradation: Publicly humiliating and belittling the former service manager.

Retaliation: Preventing the former service manager from accepting customer coupons without proof of a five-star review, allegedly as a form of punishment for raising concerns about the manager's behavior.

Years of Documented Abuse

These recent allegations are not isolated incidents. Reports indicate that the HR department at Huntington Beach Ford has received years of documented complaints from multiple employees regarding management abuse. This suggests a systemic problem that has not been adequately addressed within the dealership.

"The pattern of deceptive practices, retaliatory behavior, and abusive conduct alleged at Huntington Beach Ford are deeply concerning," said Attorney Serena D. Shahidi. "We urge anyone who has experienced similar issues at this dealership to come forward and share their story."

Consumers, former employees, and vendors who have experienced any of the following at Huntington Beach Ford are encouraged to contact Attorney Serena D. Shahidi:

Conditional rebates tied to positive reviews

Deceptive sales practices

Pressure to leave five-star reviews

Workplace harassment or retaliation

Abusive behavior by management

