Huntington Beach Ford Manager's Reign of Terror Exposed: Lawsuit Reveals Shocking Abuse, Prior Arrest Record

Attorney Michael Yadegari of L.A. Law Group Announces Expansion of Lawsuit, Highlighting New Plaintiffs and Disturbing Allegations of Abuse

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Michael Yadegari of L.A. Law Group today announced the expansion of an ongoing lawsuit against Huntington Beach Ford, a dealership owned by Bakhtiari Automotive Group. The lawsuit (Civil Case Number 202401-23370524, Workers Compensation Number: ADJ18208335, Court of Record: CA-P 2385955) now includes additional plaintiffs and new allegations of escalating misconduct by manager Omar Zeola (legal name, Omid Ziaolagh). Public records reveal that Mr. Zeola has a prior arrest record for assault, which raises further concerns about the nature of the allegations.

Originally filed in October, the lawsuit alleged pervasive sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment. Since then, several employees and vendors have come forward with accounts of abuse that span several years.

New allegations include:

Vulgar physical contact: Mr. Zeola is accused of inappropriate and unwanted physical contact with employees in front of both customers and staff.

Verbal abuse: Reports of degrading and sexually charged language directed at employees, including a recent incident of verbal abuse towards a manager in front of staff and customers, have surfaced.

Expanded scope: The lawsuit now encompasses a wider range of discriminatory practices and a larger number of victims.

"The volume and severity of these new allegations are deeply troubling, particularly in light of Mr. Zeola's prior arrest record," said Michael Yadegari, lead attorney for the plaintiffs. "It's clear that Huntington Beach Ford fostered a culture where abuse was not only tolerated but allowed to escalate. Furthermore, documents and emails indicate that Oscar Bakhtiari, the owner of Bakhtiari Automotive Group, was aware of these allegations as far back as ten years ago, yet failed to take any corrective action. Due to these allegations, Mr. Zeola has been removed from his position as a member of the Huntington Beach Business Improvement District city council by Kellee Fritzal, Executive Director of the district. We are committed to holding Mr. Zeola and Bakhtiari Automotive Group accountable for their actions and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace for all."

The expanded lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional distress, lost wages, and punitive damages to deter future misconduct. It also aims to expose the systemic failures that enabled this toxic environment to persist.

L.A. Law Group urges any current or former employees or vendors of Huntington Beach Ford or any Bakhtiari Automotive Group dealership who experienced or witnessed harassment, discrimination, or other unlawful conduct to contact the firm.

About Michael Yadegari, L.A. Law Group:

Michael Yadegari is a renowned Los Angeles-based attorney specializing in employment law. Attorney Michael Yadegari of L.A. Law Group has a proven track record of securing millions of dollars in settlements for victims of wrongful termination, harassment, and discrimination.

Michael Yadegari, Michael Yadegari LA Law Group Personal Injury Employment and Accident Attorneys

