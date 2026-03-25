Hupside and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Original Intelligence Infrastructure to the Public Sector

"Our Original Intelligence infrastructure gives agencies an objective way to identify AI-ready talent and ensure AI adoption strengthens—not erodes—public trust," said Jonathan Aberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hupside. Post this

Hupside addresses this gap by providing the first infrastructure platform designed to measure, benchmark and operationalize Original Intelligence, or the human capacity to generate insight, judgment and solutions beyond AI's statistical norm.

"In Government, effectiveness isn't defined by access to AI tools," said Jonathan Aberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hupside. "It's defined by knowing where human judgment must lead automation. AI optimizes for what is likely. Government missions depend on people who know when what is likely is not what is right. Our Original Intelligence infrastructure gives agencies an objective way to identify AI-ready talent and ensure AI adoption strengthens—not erodes—public trust."

At the center of Hupside's platform is Hupchecker, a research-backed system that measures Original Intelligence by benchmarking human responses against both other humans and leading AI models. Unlike traditional assessments, Hupchecker cannot be gamed by using AI. AI-generated responses cluster toward a statistical center, while authentic original human thinking diverges. In minutes, agencies gain clear insight into who expands the idea space, who over-relies on AI and how teams are likely to perform in AI-enabled workflows.

Built on years of cognitive science research and validated across large datasets, Hupside's Original Intelligence infrastructure helps Public Sector organizations address responsible AI adoption, workforce modernization, mission resilience and risk management. By making originality measurable and actionable, agencies can better align talent to roles, target AI training effectively, reduce downstream errors and appeals and preserve accountability where automation alone falls short.

"By adding Hupside to our portfolio, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are helping agencies address a critical blind spot in AI transformation," said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for HR & Training Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. "Hupside complements AI and emerging technology investments by providing objective insight into the human side of adoption—to determine who creates value beyond the tools and how to deploy AI responsibly at scale."

Hupside's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or [email protected], or learn more about Hupside's solutions here.

About Hupside

Hupside is the creator of the world's first Original Intelligence infrastructure platform, built to measure and amplify the human capability AI cannot replicate. Grounded in rigorous cognitive science and designed for AI-saturated environments, Hupside enables organizations to identify value creators, align teams, and prove human advantage when AI normalizes efficiency and fluency. At the center of the platform is Hupchecker, which generates an Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ) and originality profiles that reveal how individuals and teams think and create value beyond AI-generated output. Learn more at www.hupside.com or follow Hupside on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Eileen Belden, Hupside, 1 (202) 654-0800, [email protected], https://www.hupside.com/

Mary Lange, Carahsoft, 1 (703) 230-7434, [email protected], https://www.carahsoft.com/

SOURCE Hupside