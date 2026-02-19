Hupside Announces Launch of Affiliate Partner Program, Welcomes skillrex as First Partner

"Hupside's Affiliate Partner Program is about working with partners like skillrex to help organizations turn AI adoption into meaningful workforce transformation," said Jonathan Aberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hupside. Post this

"Organizations are asking the wrong question about AI, focusing on tools instead of understanding how people think, decide, and create value alongside them," said Jonathan Aberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Hupside. "Hupside's Affiliate Partner Program is about working with partners like skillrex to help organizations close that gap and turn AI adoption into meaningful workforce transformation. That shift, from tools to human capability, is where real advantage is created in the AI era, and skillrex brings the depth of workforce expertise needed to help organizations make it real."

Through the Affiliate Partner Program, Hupside and skillrex will collaborate on shared insights, strategic content, and coordinated go-to-market efforts aimed at helping enterprises and public-sector organizations strengthen the human capabilities that AI depends on. The partnership reflects a shared belief that successful AI transformation depends not just on tools, but on understanding and amplifying the uniquely human judgment and originality that guide them.

"This partnership with Hupside reflects a more integrated way to help organizations navigate AI-driven workforce change," said Jeff Welgan, Founder, Chief Strategist and CEO of skillrex. "As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are under real pressure to modernize their cyber workforce and make better decisions about where human judgment matters most. Hupside's leadership in measuring human originality complements our data-driven approach to workforce intelligence, focusing especially on skill gaps and strengths to inform role alignment and training initiatives, and gives leaders a clearer path to more effective, human-centered AI transformation."

The Affiliate Partner Program signals a broader shift toward collaboration in how organizations address workforce readiness, talent development, and AI adoption in an increasingly complex operating environment. Contact the Hupside team for more information about the Affiliate Partner Program.

About Hupside

Hupside is a transformational software company that measures and elevates human originality. Backed by rigorous cognitive science and built for a world reshaped by AI, Hupside's tools help individuals and organizations identify the ideas, talent, and thinking that spark true innovation. At the heart of the platform is the Hupchecker, a first-of-its-kind assessment that generates an Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ)—a quantifiable measure of how individuals think beyond conventional and AI-generated ideas. Whether you're hiring a visionary, building a high-performing team, or preparing your workforce for what's next, Hupside helps you lead with originality. To learn more, visit www.hupside.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About skillrex

skillrex is a veteran-owned cyber workforce strategy firm that helps organizations turn cyber talent challenges into a strategic advantage. The company partners with enterprises, government agencies, training providers, and professional associations to align cybersecurity roles and skills with rapidly evolving business and mission needs. Through its flagship Cyber Talent Insights subscription, skillrex delivers data-driven job role analysis, skill baselining, career mapping, and training recommendations grounded in industry standard frameworks such as NIST/NICE, DCWF, SFIA, and more. To learn more, visit https://skillrex.io/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

