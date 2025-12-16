Hupside CEO & Co-Founder Jonathan Aberman Joins Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors Senior Executive Advisory Committee

Appointment reflects Aberman's long-standing leadership in strengthening Northern Virginia's innovation economy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hupside, the only software company that measures and amplifies human originality, today announced that CEO & Co-Founder Jonathan Aberman has joined the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Board of Directors Senior Executive Advisory Committee. In this role, Aberman will help guide NVTC's efforts to position Northern Virginia as a global leader in artificial intelligence and human-centered innovation.

A champion for the region's economic growth, Aberman's appointment underscores a career defined by advancing innovation and championing the people and businesses behind transformative ideas. He has served as a long-standing thought leader on strengthening the region's innovation community, helping shape how Northern Virginia builds a resilient, future-ready technology economy. His selection reflects deep alignment between NVTC's priorities and Aberman's work to champion Original Intelligence—the human ability to think beyond what AI predicts—as a defining advantage for regions competing in an AI-driven future.

"Northern Virginia has the talent and ambition to lead the AI era, and I'm honored to play a role in shaping the path forward," said Aberman. "This region has long been one of the most dynamic technology hubs in the world, and NVTC has played a vital role in building that momentum. As AI accelerates, the region's next wave of competitiveness will come from investing in Original Intelligence and the creative thinkers who can push technology further. I'm excited to contribute to NVTC's mission and help strengthen an innovation economy that drives opportunity for everyone here."

"Jonathan's experience as an entrepreneur, investor, educator, and thought leader makes him a tremendous addition to our Board of Directors," said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor. "With this appointment, NVTC is uniquely positioned to shape how our region competes and leads in the emerging AI economy. Jonathan's perspective on Original Intelligence will help ensure Northern Virginia leads not just in AI adoption, but in the human originality that drives true innovation."

Aberman brings decades of leadership across venture capital, technology commercialization, entrepreneurship, and innovation strategy. At Hupside, he is redefining how organizations understand and invest in human potential through Original Intelligence, a new category that quantifies human originality at a moment when AI is transforming every industry.

Over the course of his career, Aberman has founded and supported more than forty technology businesses, served as a trusted advisor to federal agencies on innovation and national security, and helped build entrepreneurial ecosystems nationwide through initiatives such as Startup Virginia, Startup Maryland, and Startup DC. He previously served as a partner at Ruxton Ventures and was the founding dean of the School of Business and Technology at Marymount University. He currently serves as Visiting Entrepreneur and Strategic Advisor to the Frank J. Guardini School of Business at John Cabot University in Rome, where he teaches future leaders how to engage AI thoughtfully while preserving the originality and judgment that drive real insight.

About Hupside

Hupside is a transformational software company that measures and elevates human originality. Backed by rigorous cognitive science and built for a world reshaped by AI, Hupside's tools help individuals and organizations identify the ideas, talent, and thinking that spark true innovation. At the heart of the platform is the Hupchecker, a first-of-its-kind assessment that generates an Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ)—a quantifiable measure of how individuals think beyond conventional and AI-generated ideas. Whether you're hiring a visionary, building a high-performing team, or preparing your workforce for what's next, Hupside helps you lead with originality. To learn more, visit www.hupside.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

Media Contact

Eileen Belden, REQ, 1 703-287-7800, [email protected], REQ

SOURCE Hupside