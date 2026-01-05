Hupside Introduces New Category, Original Intelligence, and Responds to AI-driven Homogenization with the First Measurable Metric of Human Originality

Company Launches National Original Intelligence Week and Debuts OIQ Challenge to Measure Originality in the Age of AI-driven homogenization

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hupside, the only software company that measures and amplifies human originality, today announced the launch of a new category: Original Intelligence (OI), defining and measuring the human ability to generate ideas that go beyond AI's homogenized outputs. To mark this milestone, Hupside is also launching National Original Intelligence Week, taking place January 5–9, and unveiling the public debut of the Original Intelligence Challenge at CES 2026. Together, these initiatives introduce the world's first measurable way to understand what humans uniquely contribute in an AI-driven world.

This launch arrives at a critical moment: despite billions poured into AI, up to 95 percent of organizations report no return on investment, and generative models are rapidly homogenizing ideas across industries. To address this growing sameness crisis, Hupside is inviting users to discover their Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ) through a brief, patent-pending interactive challenge that reveals how their ideas compare to both AI and other humans. By quantifying originality in real time, Hupside is revealing the one human ability AI cannot copy and that businesses rely on to stay competitive.

"AI tools are everywhere, yet most companies aren't seeing an acceptable return on investment because they haven't focused on the human creativity required to use them well," said Jonathan Aberman, CEO & co-founder of Hupside. "LLMs are making ideas more homogeneous, and businesses can no longer rely on technology alone to differentiate. Originality is the advantage now. That's why we're at CES: to introduce Original Intelligence and the first product that measures how humans truly compare to AI."

Introducing a New Category: Original Intelligence

Throughout history, every major technological shift has required people to evolve how they work, and the era of AI is no different. As AI-accessible knowledge becomes a commodity and AI-generated ideas begin to sound the same, the real differentiator is no longer speed or efficiency. It is human originality.

Original Intelligence is the new category built for this moment. OI captures the human ability to generate ideas that break away from AI's predictable patterns and reveal something truly new. It reframes originality as a measurable capability that determines who will thrive in the AI era and which organizations will continue to innovate rather than blend into the noise.

The OIQ Challenge: A New Way to Measure Human Value in an AI Era

During National Original Intelligence Week, anyone can participate in the OIQ Challenge by visiting the online challenge. Within minutes, participants learn:

How their ideas differ from AI-generated norms

Which Original Intelligence type they belong to

How their originality drives business value alongside AI

For journalists, creators, innovators, educators, and business leaders, the OIQ challenge offers something unprecedented: a measurable reflection of what makes their idea generation and problem-solving uniquely human. It gives participants immediate insight into both how well they use AI and how they stand apart from it.

The experience is designed to be fast, fun, and revealing, offering a first look at the new data organizations will use to understand originality in the AI era. By participating, attendees become part of a larger movement to elevate human creativity at a time when it is most at risk.

About Hupside

Hupside is a transformational software company that measures and elevates human originality. Backed by rigorous cognitive science and built for a world reshaped by AI, Hupside's tools help individuals and organizations identify the ideas, talent, and thinking that spark true innovation. At the heart of the platform is the Hupchecker, a first-of-its-kind assessment that generates an Original Intelligence Quotient (OIQ)—a quantifiable measure of how individuals think beyond conventional and AI-generated ideas. Whether you're hiring a visionary, building a high-performing team, or preparing your workforce for what's next, Hupside helps you lead with originality. To learn more, visit www.hupside.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

