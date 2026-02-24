Hupside Launches Hupchecker 2.0, Introducing New Metrics to Measure Autonomy and Originality in the AI Era

"With Hupchecker 2.0, we've taken a major step forward. We're not just identifying who has Original Intelligence, we're measuring whether their role and environment actually allow them to use it," said Jonathan Aberman, co-founder and CEO of Hupside Post this

The introduction of ROVI and POVI provides the first scalable, data-driven view of autonomy as a prerequisite for originality, revealing whether roles, management structures, and perceived decision rights allow people to actually apply their Original Intelligence at work.

ROVI (Role Originality Value Intensity) measures the level of autonomy embedded in a role, based on how individuals describe their supervisory and decision-making structures.

POVI (Personal Originality Value Intensity) captures how much autonomy individuals believe they personally have within their organization.

Together, ROVI and POVI reveal where originality is being amplified or silently constrained by organizational design, forming the foundation for a new AI Readiness Index that can be applied at the team, business unit, or enterprise level.

"AI doesn't fail because the technology isn't powerful enough. It fails because organizations flatten the very human originality that makes AI valuable in the first place," said Jonathan Aberman, co-founder and CEO of Hupside. "With Hupchecker 2.0, we've taken a major step forward. We're not just identifying who has Original Intelligence, we're measuring whether their role and environment actually allow them to use it. The addition of ROVI and POVI gives leaders the first objective view of autonomy inside their organization, turning Hupchecker into a true organizational development platform for the AI era. That's the difference between simply adopting AI and building a real advantage from it."

By combining OIQ, OIQ Types, ROVI and POVI, and the AI Readiness Index, Hupchecker 2.0 enables organizations to:

Identify structural and managerial constraints on originality

Diagnose mismatches between role design and autonomy expectations

Surface morale and resistance risks tied to AI rollout

Predict AI adoption, misuse, or resistance before deployment

Design targeted change management, governance, and training strategies

Together, these capabilities position Hupchecker 2.0 as the most comprehensive system available for measuring, diagnosing, and operationalizing human originality in an AI-driven organization, enabling leaders to sequence AI transformation rather than forcing uniform adoption.

