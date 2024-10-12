Hurricane Helene Milton devastates Camerieri Bakery and owner's home. Flood waters create large financial losses; public help sought through Crowd Fund

"I'm not a quitter," said Camerieri in a brief video; "I don't quit.. everybody knows that. Post this

The owner is seeking the public's help by publicizing a link on GoFundMe to serve as a conduit for willing participants to help out. That site can be found at: https://gofund.me/065c9b86

Camerieri started his bakery in 2022 after inspiration from his mother, Gaetana "Chickie

Camerieri, who was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. In 1976, Gaetana moved to Florida along with her husband and three children. Years later, as a member of the newly-formed Italian women's group, she was largely responsible for starting the Italian Feast of San Gennaro in Safety Harbor, an event that grew to 15,000 attendees coming together over a three-day weekend.

All of the money accepted through GoFundMe will help Joseph Camerieri restart his business and be able to afford vital equipment. He looks to resume production of his product as soon as possible. Working two jobs one as utility for Fox Sports CBS, 15 years, for all home games he had to miss the most recent home game in Tampa in which Superbowl Tom Brady was Fox sports analyst announcer. He is a member of IBEW UNION 1200 OF Tampa, Florida

"I'm not a quitter," said Camerieri in a brief video; "I don't quit.. everybody knows that. I may take a shot in the face and get held up for a day or two, but I will rebuild." On the evacuation orders he got to save a dog named Suzy at his mobile home complex, My neighbor's roommate had to leave the dog.

Joseph's original Zeppole recipe has been served to over 500,000 people and is available exclusively online. With its heralded flavor and acclaimed sugar coating, the product has gained popularity steadily for over 10 years. This demand has kept Camerieri determined to keep the business going.

"I'm hearing how people want me to rebuild and keep the bakery functioning. I'm going to do everything in my power to satisfy their desire and keep this business going, as strong as ever," stated Camerieri. "I just need people's help and God's help, and we can do this!"

