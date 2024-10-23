Hurricane Helene Relief: PrideStaff Aids Asheville Office With GoFundMe Campaign

Challenging times bring out the best in our team, and we're banding together to help. The GoFundMe campaign is an effective way to make an immediate, positive impact on the individuals at the heart of our business. Post this

The Asheville office, which was hit particularly hard, is currently operating without water or internet, and mobile hotspots have been unreliable. Although a temporary office has been set up to manage payroll processing, there is no estimated timeline for the full restoration of services. PrideStaff's relief fund aims to assist employees and associates during this challenging time, providing critical support for their recovery efforts.

"We're extremely grateful that our Home Office organized this fundraiser to help our employees whose homes and livelihoods were impacted by Hurricane Helene's devastation," said Della Taylor, SHRM-CP, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the PrideStaff Asheville office. "Although the hurricane hit weeks ago, several clients are still not open – or not open at full capacity."

"Right now, many of our field associates cannot work and need help to offset the loss of income, home and work supplies, household items, and other expenses incurred due to Helene," continued Taylor. "This GoFundMe campaign is our way to help them get back on their feet, start working again, and rebuild their lives."

"Our people are the reason PrideStaff continues to grow," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "They work hard to provide for their families, and Hurricane Helene left many unable to earn a paycheck. Challenging times bring out the best in our team, and we're banding together to help. The GoFundMe campaign is an effective way to make an immediate, positive impact on the individuals at the heart of our business."

To contribute to the PrideStaff Asheville Relief fund, visit the GoFundMe page here.

