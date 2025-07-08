Hurricane Preparedness Starts Now: Tips From Mercury Insurance to Protect Your Home and Family Before the Storm Hits

"When it comes to hurricanes, time is your most valuable resource — and the sooner you act, the better your chances of protecting what matters most." Post this

"When it comes to hurricanes, time is your most valuable resource — and the sooner you act, the better your chances of protecting what matters most," said Stephen Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe Science at Mercury Insurance. "Preparation doesn't just help prevent damage — it gives families peace of mind."

Here's a hurricane prep checklist for homeowners:

Review your insurance policy: Make sure your coverage includes wind, flood and storm-related damage — including damage to vehicles. Update your policy if you've made any recent home or auto improvements.

Secure windows and doors: Install storm shutters or use plywood to reinforce glass. Reinforce garage doors with bracing kits if needed.

Clear your yard: Remove or secure anything that could become a projectile in high winds — like patio furniture, garden tools or decor.

Trim trees and branches: Cut back any limbs that hang too close to your roof, power lines or parking areas. Falling trees are a leading cause of storm damage to both homes and vehicles.

Protect your vehicles: Park vehicles in a garage or away from trees and power lines when possible. If flooding is a threat, move your car to higher ground or an elevated parking garage. Never attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Prepare a family emergency plan: Identify evacuation routes, assign a meeting place and make sure everyone has contact numbers.

Stock an emergency kit for your home and car: Include non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, pet supplies and important documents in a waterproof container.

Elevate important items: Move electronics, furniture and valuables to higher ground in case of flooding.

Document your belongings: Take photos or videos of your home's interior, major items and vehicles for insurance purposes.

Charge devices and power banks: Make sure phones and backup batteries are fully charged in case of outages.

Electric Cars: Proactively charge your vehicle if an evacuation might be necessary.

"A little planning now can save you from serious financial and emotional stress later," added Bennett. "We want every homeowner to feel empowered — not overwhelmed — when a storm approaches."

To learn more about how to prepare for a hurricane, visit Mercury's blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

