Hurst Divorce Law Firm, Daniel R. Bacalis, P.C., Awards Collegiate Scholarships to Single Parents

HURST, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The well-respected law firm of Daniel R. Bacalis offers $1,000 to single parents pursuing or planning to pursue a degree from an accredited college or university in the United States. This unique and worthwhile opportunity allows single parents to receive financial assistance as they juggle the challenges of being a single parent while pursuing a college degree.

Accordingly, the law office of Daniel R. Bacalis is delighted to announce that Genevieve Marie Rendon, a law school student attending the South Texas College of Law, has been named the Striving Solo Parent Scholarship winner for Fall 2023. As a single mother, Ms. Rendon has and continues to overcome each obstacle in her path. Through all the ups and downs, she has kept her focus on the fact that pursuing a higher education also opens new opportunities for her and her children.

While it would have been understandable for Ms. Rendon to bypass school and focus on her other responsibilities, she defied the odds, continuing to be an outstanding mother and establishing herself as a high-achieving college student.

Today, Ms. Rendon is a standout law student and an inspiration to her two children. As they grow up and look to her for guidance, it fills Ms. Rendon with tremendous pride, knowing that she has and continues to set a phenomenal example for her children that no matter what the odds are, anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

The law office of Daniel R. Bacalis believes that through this scholarship, Ms. Rendon will get that much closer to completing her law school education. Applications for the Spring 2024 semester are now open. Please visit https://www.dbacalis.com/scholarship.

About Daniel R. Bacalis, P.C.

Daniel R. Bacalis is a law firm committed to providing compassionate and client-focused legal services to those going through the trials and tribulations of divorce and other family law matters. Our well-respected attorney is the foremost authority in Texas divorce law, aggressively defending the interests and well-being of all clients.

