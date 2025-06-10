Husband-and-Wife Duo Nick and Megan Arnold Bring Poolwerx's Innovative Pool Cleaning and Repair Services to Boerne, Texas

"As a family-oriented business, we understand how important it is to have service you can trust." Post this

"Our goal is to give Boerne families peace of mind when it comes to their pools," said Nick Arnold. "We want your pool to be a place to relax—not more work."

Megan added, "We both have a servant's heart and take pride in doing a job well. As a family-oriented business, we understand how important it is to have service you can trust."

The Arnolds completed Poolwerx's comprehensive onboarding program, including hands-on technical training at the company's national facility in Dallas. The program equipped them with deep knowledge of water chemistry, equipment maintenance, and business operations. "We left training feeling confident and ready to make a difference," said Nick.

Dedicated to their community, the Arnolds have joined the Boerne Chamber of Commerce and are exploring sponsorship opportunities with the local high school's new aquatics facility. Nick has even begun offering "pool school" sessions to help homeowners better understand and care for their pools.

"Nick and Megan are exactly the kind of passionate, community-focused entrepreneurs we're proud to have representing Poolwerx," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "Their commitment to quality and service makes them a great fit for Boerne, and we're excited to support their growth."

About Poolwerx Boerne

Poolwerx Boerne is a locally owned and operated franchise offering pool and spa maintenance, repair, and retail services to the area. Led by Nick and Megan Arnold, the team is committed to expert care and hassle-free pool ownership. Contact: Nick Arnold | [email protected] | www.poolwerx.com/locations/texas/poolwerx-boerne/.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with over 650 service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

Media Contact

Tim Hewitt, Poolwerx, 1 3524006589, [email protected], Poolwerx.com

SOURCE Poolwerx