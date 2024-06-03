Husband and Wife Team Bring Caring Transitions to East Pennsylvania Area

"That is why I am here, to be that line in the sand for those communities, empowering them and truly helping with everything they might need in life during that moment." Post this

"It is truly surprising how much our veterans and seniors have become a forgotten community," said Crall. "That is why I am here, to be that line in the sand for those communities, empowering them and truly helping with everything they might need in life during that moment."

Katherine's background as an attorney specializing in Small Business Administration (SBA) law, with probate experience in estate law, will to provide clients with knowledgeable and empathetic guidance. She is equipped to expertly handle the legal and regulatory aspects of the business, ensuring compliance and structuring effective business operations. Her experience also aids in navigating complex negotiations and contracts, which are crucial in the estate sales and relocation services industry.

"Having the personal experience of relocating, and downsizing a family member has equipped me with a profound comprehension of the stress and emotional toll that accompanies significant life transitions," Tohanczyn discussed. "Working with my family to figure out everything from downsizing to relocating to selling the home was incredibly stressful. Knowing there's an organization out there like Caring Transitions is what drew me to become an owner."

Katherine's legal acumen and Adam's leadership and operational expertise create a strong foundation for their franchise. Their combined skills not only ensure efficient business operations but also foster a compassionate approach, aligning with Caring Transitions' mission to support clients through significant life changes.

"After visiting a senior community and seeing the activities they hosted, from sitting volleyball to bingo, I knew there was more we could be doing here," Crall said. "We will plan on sponsoring some of these activities at senior communities, in hopes of better connecting with seniors with the overall community around us. We want to enlighten seniors so we can show that they are powerful and still have a voice."

Their decision to open a Caring Transitions location stems from a shared passion for assisting others during life's transitions, aiming to provide compassionate and professional support to families in their community.

"We are excited to welcome Katherine and Adam to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to build up our brand presence in Pennsylvania," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their combined experiences along with their passion for helping others will prove great assets for Caring Transitions of Doylestown."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country. To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com. About Caring Transitions Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 325 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions