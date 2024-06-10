Husband and Wife Team Bring Caring Transitions to Lutz & Land O' Lakes, FL

"It's not an easy transition when you are downsizing and leaving your home after many years, it's important to have people who are going to be there and help them through these difficult transitions and navigate that process." Post this

Jaime's background is in teaching and real estate, where she developed strong interpersonal skills and a deep understanding of people's needs across all age groups. Her experience in real estate, particularly with the 55+ community, highlighted the lack of support and patience seniors often face. Driven by a passion for building meaningful relationships, Jaime realized she could make a significant impact by combining her skills to serve the senior community better. "What a great way to marry those two worlds and help the community even more," she shares.

John, with over a decade of experience in the insurance industry managing a customer service team, is well-versed in multi-tasking and running multiple projects simultaneously. His personal connection to the mission of Caring Transitions is profound, having supported his disabled brother through transitions into assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. "The brand really spoke to me. It's a great way to help people and give back to the community," says John.

The Mahramas' hope to raise awareness about the critical need for caring and empathetic support during life's significant transitions. Jaime emphasizes, "It's not an easy transition when you are downsizing and leaving your home after many years, it's important to have people who are going to be there and help them through these difficult transitions and navigate that process."

John adds, "Any major transition can be a difficult stage in a person's life. We really want to be there to listen, support them, and show the community that there are still people out there who care."

Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Jaime and John to the Caring Transitions franchise family. The Mahramas' past experiences and compassion for assisting others will serve them and their local community well."

For more information about Caring Transitions of Lutz & Land O' Lakes, please visit http://www.caringtransitionsoflutz.com or call 813-536-7111.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

