Husband-Wife-Son Team Gear Up For The Brass Tap Opening in Kingwood on January 22nd

Tommy Bumstead, owner of The Brass Tap in Kingwood, TX, will open at 4635 Kingwood Drive, Suite 800, on 1/22.

KINGWOOD, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brass Tap, a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue of nearly 50 bars in 16 states is continuing its expansion with Tommy Bumstead opening a new Brass Tap located at 4635 Kingwood Drive, Suite 800 on January 22.

Tommy and Honey Bumstead have been looking into purchasing a franchise for the past 15 years. With a highly-accomplished career as an executive and a three-decade career as a science teacher, the two have found quite a lot of professional success. However, when searching for the right franchise to partner with, they kept coming up empty. That was until they discovered The Brass Tap. With the perfect combination of delicious food, craft beer, and a strong, supportive leadership team, Tommy and Honey knew the brewery franchise was the one for them. Along with their son Blythe, the family moved back to Houston, Texas, and is now set to open the first of a planned six The Brass Tap locations.

"When I heard about my parent's plan to franchise with The Brass Tap, I was immediately interested in getting involved," said Blythe Bumstead. "Building this family business allows me to create something for myself and have some control over my future."

The Bumstead family is excited to continue expanding with The Brass Tap and are looking forward to introducing the concept to the Kingwood community. The Kingwood opening is one piece in The Brass Tap's larger growth story. The brand currently has nearly 50 locations opened in 16 U.S. states. The Kingwood location will be the 15th location in Texas.

"We are fortunate to be growing quickly with operators like The Bumsteads," said The Brass Tap's CMO, Heather Boggs. "We are excited to continue to grow with their team across the greater Houston area."

With system-wide growth on the docket for next year, The Brass Tap is seeing notable activity in Dallas, Texas; the Washington and Baltimore areas; and Southern California. There are currently a total of 23 Brass Tap openings scheduled for next year.

ABOUT BRASS TAP:

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

ABOUT FSC:

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

