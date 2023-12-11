Husch Blackwell Adds Team From IP Boutique Patterson Thuente, Continuing Growth in Minneapolis

"We met with a number of firms, but Husch Blackwell stood out as the best fit for its commitment to its clients, people and culture." - Tom Dickson, Patterson Thuente's managing partner. Post this

Joining Husch Blackwell are 11 of Patterson Thuente's attorneys, including: Jeffer Ali, Daidre Burgess, and Tom Dickson join as partners; James Patterson and David Cleveland as of counsel; Mike Gates, Paul Haun, and Nicholas Kuhlmann as senior counsel; and Scott Meehan, Richard Sutton, and John Wittmer as attorneys.

"We met with a number of firms, but Husch Blackwell stood out as the best fit for its commitment to its clients, people and culture," said Dickson, Patterson Thuente's managing partner. "The firm has tremendous depth and a stellar reputation in the healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and food systems industries, and we're eager to begin practicing with our new colleagues and help continuing to grow the firm's Minneapolis presence."

Husch Blackwell has added more than 100 attorneys firmwide in 2023 to date, including 20 to the intellectual property practice team and seven in Minneapolis. With these additions on Jan. 1, 2024, the firm's Minneapolis office will have nearly 50 employees, 22 of which are attorneys, in practice areas including IP, energy and natural resources, data privacy, and corporate.

"Minneapolis is a hub for innovation in a number of growing industries that are of interest to us and adding patent, licensing, trademark and copyright capabilities enhances the value we bring to clients," said Catherine Hanaway, Husch Blackwell's chair. "The firm is looking to expand its space and considering a number of options while remaining in the downtown area."

