Hushabye Nursery Receives $300,000 from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Support Infants Suffering from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

"Hushabye Nursery has a proven model that is working to help babies detox safely and more effectively than the current hospital standard," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "They are also reducing the stigma surrounding substance use while providing a loving environment to keep families intact and help them get well."

Hushabye Nursery is one of the first organizations in the United States to provide a private, quiet room with dim lighting for babies to receive constant, specialized care as they go through withdrawal. Moms can be with their babies during this process and have access to resources and support services while they are staying at Hushabye Nursery.

"Hushabye Nursery creates a safe place for moms and babies to feel comfortable and supported during one of the toughest times of their lives," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "The counseling, medical care and parenting skills these families are gaining will change the course of their lives forever and give their babies a fighting chance."

Founded by neonatal nurse practitioners, Hushabye Nursery is the only NAS-focused nursery in the country to integrate health care and social services while prioritizing both keeping infants safe and having families directly involved in their care and recovery. They were recognized as one of 10 organizations across the country for the first-ever Behavioral Health Recovery Innovation Challenge by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation continues to step forward when we need them most," said Tara Sundem, Hushabye Nursery Executive Director and Founder. "Their donation is so impactful because the funds are unrestricted and we can allocate resources where they are needed most, ensuring that every individual receives the highest level of care."

About Hushabye Nursery

Founded in 2020, Hushabye Nursery is an intermediate residential medically observed recovery center for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. Hushabye Nursery was formed in response to the emerging crisis of substance-exposed infants. They provide a safe and inclusive space for mothers, family members and babies. Infants are cared for in a quiet, loving, therapeutic environment while they recover from intense withdrawal symptoms. Hushabye Nursery is committed to providing families with the support they need to successfully navigate the road of recovery. This work includes pre and post-natal care, in addition to support after discharge for the transition to home. To learn more or how to get involved, please visit: www.hushabyenursery.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education, and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

