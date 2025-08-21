huupe, the World's First Smart Mini Basketball Hoop, Launches at Sam's Club in Time for the Holiday Season

"This is the best deal on any huupe product anywhere in the world right now," said Paul Anton, CEO of huupe. "It's a limited-time offer and Sam's Club has only a limited quantity, so we recommend acting fast before they're gone. Post this

"This is the best deal on any huupe product anywhere in the world right now," said Paul Anton, CEO of huupe. "It's a limited-time offer and Sam's Club has only a limited quantity, so we recommend acting fast before they're gone. This is a must-have gift for basketball enthusiasts, providing NBA-quality gameplay right in your bedroom, office, dorm or family room."

With real-time analytics, global head-to-head play, streaming and privacy-first design, the huupe mini is the first real-world sports gaming console, built for basketball players and gamers who want the challenge of being the one responsible for their score in the game.

Old-school mini hoops could only tell if a shot went in and were easily cheated. The huupe mini takes that technology to the next level with shot detection, shot attempt detection and distance tracking so that incredibly in-depth stats, such as shooting percentages from distances all over the court can be shown in addition to personal progress data and global leaderboards for countless games.

The advanced AI-powered system tracks every shot attempt, giving you shooting percentages and analytics from all over your room.

First-ever digital backboard multiplayer lets you go head-to-head with friends or rivals around the world, similar to a video game, but in real time.

Compete on global leaderboards, climb the ranks and bring the heat in live matchups — no headset or console required.

Stream your favorite content right on the backboard, including live sports, HBO Max, ESPN, Amazon Prime, TNT, YouTube and more.

For more information, visit http://www.huupe.com or head to your local Sam's Club starting Aug. 16 for an up-close look. Huupe is available at all 589 Sam's Club locations and on Samsclub.com.

About the huupe mini:

The huupe mini is the world's first smart mini basketball hoop game console, allowing you to play with friends worldwide, track your shots and stream your favorite shows and live sports.

