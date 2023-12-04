Huyett Acquires Big H Corporation, Distributor of Threaded Fasteners, in South Houston, TX

Huyett is proud to announce that on December 1, 2023, the Company acquired all the assets and business of Big H Corporation (Big H), doing business as PacFas and Mobile Fasteners, in South Houston, TX. The acquisition marks a significant step in Huyett's growth strategy as the Company will offer 45,000 additional SKUs, many of which are threaded fasteners that are new to Huyett's product line.
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 1, 2023, Huyett acquired all the assets and business of Big H Corporation (Big H), doing business as PacFas and Mobile Fasteners. Big H was founded by Buddy Beaman in 1974 and, over the next 49 years, expanded into 84,000 square feet of industrial space near I-45 and Hobby Airport in South Houston, Texas - just miles from the Houston Port.
The acquisition of Big H solidifies Huyett's market presence as a master distributor of industrial fasteners. Timothy O'Keeffe, CEO of Huyett, states that incorporating Big H's expertise and established customer relationships into Huyett's operations represents a significant step forward in the Company's growth strategy. This move will lay the perfect foundation for a seamless transition into 45,000 new SKUs, largely consisting of threaded fasteners that Huyett previously was not offering.
O'Keeffe stated, "We are excited to welcome Big H Corporation into the Huyett family. We look forward to continuing the Big H legacy and delivering unparalleled products and services to our customers." O'Keeffe further noted plans to expand the machine shop in Houston, as has been done in Phoenix, Arizona, and Minneapolis, Kansas, "We like to complement standard parts with the ability to do custom work, and with the ease of use of our e-commerce site, we look forward to taking Big H to North America."
Howard "Buddy" Beaman, Big H CEO and shareholder, stated, "We hand-picked Huyett as the buyer of Big H and the legacy of family values that we have tried to build. In an era of private equity and financial buyers, we found Huyett to be personal, high-class, and committed to building upon that legacy with their Culture of Excellence. They have been extraordinary to deal with."
For existing Big H customers, there will be no interruption of shipments or immediate changes in service quality. Huyett is committed to significantly elevating its distributor engagement with its field sales force and powerful data analytics. As expressed by Dan Harriger, Huyett Vice President of Sales, "This will be a win for our suppliers and a win for our customers."
