Huyett Acquires Big H Corporation, Distributor of Threaded Fasteners, in South Houston, TX

O'Keeffe stated, "We are excited to welcome Big H Corporation into the Huyett family. We look forward to continuing the Big H legacy and delivering unparalleled products and services to our customers." O'Keeffe further noted plans to expand the machine shop in Houston, as has been done in Phoenix, Arizona, and Minneapolis, Kansas, "We like to complement standard parts with the ability to do custom work, and with the ease of use of our e-commerce site, we look forward to taking Big H to North America."

Howard "Buddy" Beaman, Big H CEO and shareholder, stated, "We hand-picked Huyett as the buyer of Big H and the legacy of family values that we have tried to build. In an era of private equity and financial buyers, we found Huyett to be personal, high-class, and committed to building upon that legacy with their Culture of Excellence. They have been extraordinary to deal with."

For existing Big H customers, there will be no interruption of shipments or immediate changes in service quality. Huyett is committed to significantly elevating its distributor engagement with its field sales force and powerful data analytics. As expressed by Dan Harriger, Huyett Vice President of Sales, "This will be a win for our suppliers and a win for our customers."

