Huyett Welcomes Chris Levicki as New Regional Sales Manager

Reflecting on the new addition to Huyett's Sales Team, Huyett CEO Tim O'Keeffe states: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team. His competitive, results-driven approach and his skill in uncovering customer needs align perfectly with Huyett's commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored solutions. Chris's expertise in territory development and his dedication to professional selling will be key assets in our continued growth."

Levicki expresses excitement to begin leading and nurturing customer journeys at Huyett: "The culture of excellence at Huyett resonated with me during the interview process and was something I really wanted to contribute to. I feel empowered to help our customers succeed and grow their business while supporting them on current and future projects. Hearing their success stories and how we contributed to that success is the ultimate reward!"

Levicki's new role with Huyett underscores the company's dedication to expanding its presence in the industrial fastener market and enhancing its support for distributors. His comprehensive industry knowledge and strategic approach to sales will play a pivotal role in achieving Huyett's goals.

For more information about Huyett and its extensive range of industrial threaded and non-threaded fasteners & premium lifting hardware, email [email protected] or visit our website at http://www.huyett.com.

About Huyett

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. Huyett is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

Media Contact

Huyett Marketing, Huyett, (785) 392 - 3017, [email protected] , https://www.huyett.com/

SOURCE Huyett