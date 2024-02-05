Huyett Welcomes Keith Griffin as New Houston, TX, Regional Sales Representative

Huyett is proud to announce the addition of Keith Griffin to its Distribution Support Team as Regional Sales Representative (RSR) for Houston, TX, and the surrounding area. With a 30-year career in industrial sales, he will contribute his expertise as one of Huyett's two field sales team associates based in Texas.

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Huyett proudly announces the addition of Keith Griffin to its Distribution Support Team as a Regional Sales Representative for Houston, TX, and the surrounding area. With a 30-year career in industrial sales, he brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in technical sales, business development, and regional management.

Griffin's sales experience began in 1993 as a Territory Sales Representative at Equipment Depot, covering a six-state region. His accomplishments throughout his career with multiple companies since then include building a sales division with an 85% revenue increase, a new team, and shipping tracking strategies; managing international clients from a wide range of industries; and initiating innovative customer acquisition strategies to consistently surpass sales targets. Griffin's expertise extends to managing full sales teams, implementing CRM systems, and developing onboarding training for new clients. Underlining his successful career is a degree in OSHA Safety Engineering from Texas State Technical College; multiple specialties in key marketing technologies; and industry affiliations with Air & Wastewater Management Association, Texas Association of Environmental Professionals, ASME, and more.

In his most recent role as Territory Sales Manager at Buttery Company, Keith spearheaded business growth across 23 counties and maintained successful partnerships by constantly committing to innovative marketing and technology strategies. Tim O'Keeffe, Huyett's CEO, notes that this drive to innovate is an important core element in Huyett's growth strategy and key pillar to the Distribution Support Team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to our Distribution Support Team. He embodies the innovative talent that we nurture at Huyett to stay ahead of the game and consistently provide top-notch services in this industry. Keith's proven leadership and results-driven approach make him a valuable addition to the Company."

Griffin states that his decision to work with Huyett was based on the Company's unified goal of putting the customer first: "I am very excited about being a part of Huyett and contributing to their success in the marketplace. Since day one, I have been very impressed with the Company's structure and support system. The employees are a real part of Huyett, and each member has their specific role to assist in the progress of the organization. All of these roles are moving in the same forward motion, creating an organization in which success is measured by customer satisfaction and is shared throughout the company."

Griffin's appointment at Huyett signifies the company's dedication to strengthening its position in the industrial fastener market. His expertise and accomplishments underscore Huyett's commitment to providing unparalleled support and service to its clients.

About Huyett

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. Huyett is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

