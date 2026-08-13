HVA CEYLON LLC Named No. 1,588 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Marking Its Third Consecutive Appearance

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a third consecutive year following 220% growth is a powerful testament to our team, our customers' trust, and our commitment to delivering responsibly sourced premium ingredients." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About HVA CEYLON LLC

Founded in 2017 and based in Valencia, California, HVA CEYLON LLC is a leading U.S. importer and wholesale supplier of premium organic coconut products and high-quality natural food ingredients. The company partners with food and beverage brands, manufacturers, and distributors, importing directly from the source and supporting customers through its own warehousing and distribution capabilities. With strategically located warehouses in Los Angeles and New York, HVA CEYLON provides responsibly sourced products, rigorous quality standards, and convenient door-to-door delivery across the North American market. Learn more at www.hvaceylon.com.

Media Contact

Johann Fernando, HVA CEYLON LLC, 1 6613726795, [email protected], www.hvaceylon.com

SOURCE HVA CEYLON LLC