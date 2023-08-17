HVN Named to the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000

HVN seeks to revolutionize the travel landscape by generating seamless on-demand access to personalized residential experiences and hospitality services, at every price point, everywhere in the world. Tweet this

Inc. 5000 honorees represent the top .07% of growing companies in America, with the ranking providing a data-driven look at the most successful private companies in the country. HVN's inclusion in the Top 100 of the 2023 cohort places it in an even more rarefied group of family-led businesses who have rapidly scaled without raising venture capital.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

HVN's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a meaningful inflection point for the company, which currently operates across 96 global destinations (unique countries and states). Through its award-winning booking portal and 360° TripDesign™ technology, HVN combines the best of hospitality and home into one-of-a-kind stays worldwide, and seeks to revolutionize the travel landscape by generating seamless on-demand access to personalized residential experiences and hospitality services, at every price point, everywhere in the world.

As part of scaling towards this vision, the company recently announced new additions to its team, including Bobby Gibson (founder of Travel Keys sold to Accor and former CEO of onefinestay at Accor), Simon Lehmann (founder of AJL Atelier and former Board Member of Homeaway through its $3.9BN sale to Expedia), and Stuart Greif (Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Operating Officer, Forbes Travel Guide) as investors and advisors in HVN.

"We are grateful to our community of professional trip designers, property managers, and experience providers who make all of this possible," said Megan Partridge, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of HVN. "Together, we have already helped tens of thousands of travelers feel at home in the world with HVN, building the foundations for a new era of creativity, connectivity, and personalization in travel. The story of HVN is only just beginning, and we couldn't be more excited for the future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies, including HVN, will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About HVN Travel Group

HVN (pronounced "haven") is the leading B2B marketplace for a new category of stay: havens bringing together the best of hospitality and home. Through its award-winning booking portal and 360 TripDesign™ technology, HVN connects and empowers professional travel managers, property managers, and service providers to elevate the end-to-end home rental experience, helping travelers find their haven and experience the joy of living anywhere in the world. HVN's platform features unique private residences, homes, suites, and villas in thousands of communities worldwide, making it possible to book one-of-a-kind stays with trusted quality, personalized hospitality, and professional care wherever you want to go. For more information, visit www.stayhvn.com.

Press & Partnership Contacts

For press & media inquiries, please contact Megan Partridge at [email protected].

For partnership-related inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Megan Partridge, HVN Travel Group, 1 833-782-9486, [email protected], www.stayhvn.com

SOURCE HVN Travel Group