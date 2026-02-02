HWCG Announces Leadership Transition with Appointment of Managing Director

HWCG announced a leadership transition naming Mike Cargol Managing Director effective April 1, 2026. Succeeding Craig T. Castille, reinforcing technical credibility, regulatory alignment, offshore response readiness, and industrywide operations.

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HWCG announced a planned leadership transition that will begin today, and culminate with the appointment of Mike Cargol as Managing Director on April 1, 2026. Mr. Cargol succeeds Craig T. Castille, who has served in the role since January 2018. During Mr. Castille's tenure, the organization has achieved significant advancements in sustainability, operating systems, compliance, response preparedness, and the procurement of new and upgraded response equipment.

The transition reflects HWCG's continued focus on strong governance, technical credibility, and reliable execution in support of its Members, Response Providers, Regulators, and the broader offshore energy industry. HWCG's mission, operating model, and commitment to regulatory alignment remain unchanged.

Mr. Cargol brings more than 33 years of experience in global oilfield services and subsea well control, with senior leadership roles spanning capping and containment readiness, incident response, and multi-operator consortium operations.

He has held executive positions at Trendsetter Engineering and Wild Well Control, where he led strategy, P&L, and operational delivery for complex subsea and source-control systems supporting HWCG, OSRL, MWCC, and operator-owned assets across multiple regions. His work has included directing Incident Command System (ICS) planning, drills, and live activations, as well as serving as a primary interface with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

Joe Leimkuhler, Chairman of the Board, noted:

"This transition reflects the strength of HWCG's governance and long-term planning. Mike brings deep technical credibility, extensive consortium experience, and a strong understanding of regulatory and stakeholder expectations. The Board is confident that HWCG's mission, operating discipline, and commitment to readiness that outgoing Managing Director Craig Castille has established will continue seamlessly under Mike's leadership."

Craig T. Castille, Outgoing Managing Director, said:

"HWCG's strength lies in its people, governance, and shared commitment to readiness. I am confident that Mike will continue to support that mission and maintain the operational discipline and relationships that are central to the organization's role in the industry."

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Cargol has been instrumental in the development and governance of industry-first consortia, including the 20,000-psi Subsea Intervention Riser System Consortium, and has supported regulatory approvals for complex operations in harsh-environment and Arctic conditions. He is a recognized industry contributor, author, and patent holder, and currently serves on HWCG's Advisory Board.

Mike Cargol, Managing Director – Designate, adds:

"HWCG plays a critical role in supporting offshore operators through collaboration, preparedness, and disciplined execution. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working closely with HWCG's staff, Members, Response Providers, Regulators, and the broader industry to maintain a high state of readiness."

HWCG thanks Craig Castille for his leadership and contributions to the organization and looks forward to his continued support of Mike Cargol and the organization during and beyond the transition period.

