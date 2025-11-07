Hyatt Announces Matthias Marc as the 2025 Impression Maker Through Exclusive Dinner Experiences at Impression Moxché by Secrets

"At Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, we believe time away should be more meaningful, more inspiring, and more memorable. Today's travelers want more than just a getaway; they want experiences that let them slow down, connect, and create lasting moments." Post this

Now in its third year, the Impression Makers Supper Club returns with an exclusive two-night culinary experience, inviting guests to enjoy tasting menus with the participation of Orlando Trejo, Culinary Director at Impression Moxché by Secrets, alongside the resort's Master Chef Alexis Valera and guest, Chef Marc. This collaboration blends global culinary techniques with a profound respect for Mexican tradition. Chef Trejo's culinary journey across Mexico has allowed him to explore the country's most distinctive regional flavors, fostering a deep connection to its traditions and ingredients. Chef Valera brings a diverse background spanning Mexico and the Middle East, with accolades including a top ten placement in the San Pellegrino Young Chef World Competition. Together, this year's Supper Club showcases their shared passion for innovation, craftsmanship and the artistry of fine dining.

Sommelier Alejandra Naranjo and French Pastry Chef Camille Pele also join the line-up of talent, bringing their expertise to the menus.

Friday, November 21

The weekend begins at Teodoro, Impression Moxché's AAA Five Diamond restaurant, with an intimate Once in a Lifetime Dinner — a private gathering featuring an exclusive vertical tasting of nine rare Petrus vintages spanning 45 years, including the legendary 1989 vintage. Each wine will be paired by Sommelier Alejandra Naranjo with a tasting menu crafted collaboratively by Chef Orlando Trejo and Michelin-starred guest chefs Matthias Marc and Camille Pelé, celebrating the dialogue between French mastery and Mexican artistry.

This private, invitation-only event was conceived to honor craftsmanship, friendship, and the art of hospitality.

Saturday, November 22

Guests will start Saturday with the option to play golf at the Nick Price-designed Gran Coyote Golf Club or unwind with spa treatments at the resort's wellness center, followed by brunch at Seaside Restaurant from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a buffet, mixology offerings and live music.

In the evening, the resort will host the 2025 Impression Makers Dinner at Teodoro, with two seatings at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A total of 38 seats are available per seating, and guests can reserve their spot at a special rate here using the code SupperClub25. Those with existing reservations may also join the experience for $250 USD per person by booking here.

"At Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, we believe time away should be more meaningful, more inspiring, and more memorable. Today's travelers want more than just a getaway; they want experiences that let them slow down, connect, and create lasting moments," said Ana Tomicevic, vice president, global brand leader, Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. "The Impression Makers Supper Club is a perfect example of that philosophy, offering our guests the chance to disconnect and savor a Michelin-starred meal in a setting designed to celebrate togetherness. It reflects how we craft every stay at our resorts: turning time into something truly extraordinary."

"Surrounded by such beauty at Impression Moxché, paired with the remarkable history of Petrus vintages, my goal is to create a menu that feels both uninhibited and deeply rooted in connection — a true celebration of togetherness," added Chef Matthias Marc. "For me, cuisine is not only about flavor, but about crafting moments that linger in memory, much like a great wine. To cook here, alongside such talent, and for guests who appreciate the artistry of gastronomy, is an extraordinary opportunity."

The Impression by Secrets brand debuted in 2022 with the opening of Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen. Offering upscale luxury, guests of the resort can experience unparalleled service in a tranquil stay custom-tailored to their preferences, with inclusions such as personalized butler service, a complimentary 20-minute wellness experience, gourmet à la carte restaurant options and 24-hour private in-suite dining tailored to the most discerning travelers seeking the highest level of luxury and unmatched service.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Impression Moxché by Secrets

Impression Moxché by Secrets is an ultra-luxury, all-inclusive adults-only resort set along a palm-fringed beach, offering breathtaking ocean views and an elevated level of personalized service. With 198 expansive suites—each starting at nearly 1,000 square feet—the resort features standout accommodations like two-story penthouse oceanfront suites ideal for couples or multigenerational adult travelers. Guests enjoy Endless Privileges®, including dedicated butler service and 24-hour concierge, gourmet cuisine crafted by master chefs, top-shelf spirits and personalized amenities such as a twice-daily refreshed mini-bar stocked to guests' preferences. Guests also enjoy no set check-in or check-out times, a complimentary 20-minute wellness experience and luxury Le Labo bath amenities in-suite. Culinary experiences feature a seven-course rotating tasting menu at Teodoro—a AAA Five Diamond restaurant—offered as a complimentary benefit for guests staying five or more nights at Impression Moxché by Secrets; and Californian Mexican fusion cuisine at the open-air Cielo Impression Rooftop. With multiple pools—including two rooftop pools, a beachfront pool and an ocean view infinity pool—Impression Moxché by Secrets delivers an intimate, indulgent escape tailored for discerning adults seeking refined luxury in a stunning coastal setting. For more information on Impression Moxché by Secrets, learn more here and on @impressionmoxche.

About Impression by Secrets

Impression by Secrets resorts are adult-only havens defining the standard for ultra-luxe, all-inclusive retreats. Each boutique resort offers all-suite accommodations thoughtfully designed to showcase the natural wonder, intimate allure, and rich culture of their locale. Harnessing the power of high-touch service and personalization, guests enjoy dedicated butlers and Endless Privileges® inclusions. From elevated amenities and custom itineraries to artisanal cuisine crafted by master chefs, guests indulge in carefully curated moments ensuring an exclusive and distinctive experience.

For more information on Impression by Secrets, visit ImpressionbySecrets.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #ImpressionbySecrets.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

