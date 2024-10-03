Hyatt Place South Reno Opens, Offering Upscale Amenities Minutes from Lake Tahoe

Today, Reno's newest hotel, the Hyatt Place South Reno, officially opened its doors to deliver a unique blend of style and upscale services for visitors seeking adventure, families looking for fun and business travelers who want an elevated hospitality experience. The region's newest select service hotel, brought to life by Tolles and Pelzer Hospitality, in partnership with Azul Hospitality of San Diego and Hyatt, will deliver a superior experience for the tens of thousands of travelers who visit Reno and Tahoe every year.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Reno's newest hotel, the Hyatt Place South Reno, officially opened its doors to deliver a unique blend of style and upscale services for visitors seeking adventure, families looking for fun and business travelers who want an elevated hospitality experience. The region's newest select service hotel, brought to life by Tolles and Pelzer Hospitality, in partnership with Azul Hospitality of San Diego and Hyatt, will deliver a superior experience for the tens of thousands of travelers who visit Reno and Tahoe every year.

The 132-room hotel is ideally located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains, just 14 miles from both Mt. Rose Ski Resort and Virginia City, two must-visit tourist destinations. The hotel developers expect strong demand from ski and adventure-focused visitors who want easy access to skiing without having to navigate the challenges of staying within the Tahoe Basin.

"We designed this hotel to meet the specific needs of visitors who come to Reno Tahoe to experience the adventure of skiing, mountain biking, hiking and other outdoor sports, as well as for families and business travelers who want easy access to Tahoe, Reno and Carson City," said Par Tolles, CEO of Tolles. "Beyond being a go-to hotel for skiers in the winter and hikers and bikers in the summer, we are providing a state-of-the-art product that can meet both the business and family traveler year-round."

In addition to easy access to Tahoe, Hyatt Place South Reno is minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and just steps away from the Shayden Summit Mall, the region's premier shopping and entertainment destination, which has recently announced exciting new additions including Dave & Buster's and Trader Joe's, to complement expansive shopping, dining and entertainment options.

"I've been in the hotel and hospitality business for most of my life and I've never been more excited to launch a property," said Steve Pelzer, CEO of Pelzer Hospitality. "We're the closest hotel in Reno to the state capital, Carson City, and expect to be very attractive to the increasing number of business leaders and entrepreneurs pursuing business in Nevada."

The interior aesthetic of the property is inspired by the partnership between Jacob Davis, a Reno tailor, and Levi Strauss, whose partnership and shared patent in 1873 led to the creation of the iconic 'blue jeans' known around the world. Original materials from the patent are on display in the Hyatt Place South Reno's business center. The beauty and modern design of the property are matched by the functional amenities available to guests, including:

Expansive heated outdoor covered pool

24/7 fitness center

24/7 business center

Outdoor patio & terrace with fire pits

Golf club and ski equipment storage

The Placery Restaurant with a curated menu with daily specials, local beer & alcohol selection

Complimentary breakfast

24/7 late night menu

All rooms in the hotel feature mountain views; the hotel offers elevated & premium one-bedroom suites with kitchenettes.

"We're confident that the Hyatt Place South Reno will become a fixture of the hospitality industry for both visitors and the local business community as northern Nevada and south Reno continue to grow," said Danny Diefenthaler, general manager of the Hyatt Place South Reno. "Our outdoor patios and versatile event spaces are ideal for upscale, intimate events with a beautiful mountain vista."

The property features numerous flexible event options ideal for corporate and special events, happy hours, receptions and more. The outdoor patio is a modern open space that is 640 sq. ft. with state-of-the-art fire pits. The Zephyr Room can be combined for a grand space of 1,195 sq. ft. and the Silver Dollar Board Room provides 761 sq. ft. of formal space and offers multiple configuration options.

Learn more and book your stay today at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-place-south-reno/rnozs.

About Tolles

Tolles develops, owns and manages industrial, office, retail and hospitality properties in the Western U.S. delivering thoughtful development that strengthens communities. Built on years of hard-won industry experience and a belief in Nevada's prosperous future, Tolles Development understands what it takes to help business owners lay down the roots they'll need to succeed – all the while honoring Nevada's unique spirit. Learn more at https://www.tollesdevelopment.com/

About Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 420 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit http://www.hyatt.com.

ABOUT AZUL HOSPITALITY GROUP

For over a decade, Azul Hospitality Group has provided a fully integrated operating platform delivering extensive support and resources for all facets of hotel operations. Comprised of industry professionals with broad experience and expertise in all aspects of hotel management, AZUL focuses on maximizing property revenues, rigorous cost controls and best-in-class service standards to ensure the strongest possible bottom line. The company operates 26 distinctive brands and 12 unique restaurant concepts in over 26 dynamic markets across the US. For more information visit http://www.azulhospitalitygroup.com.

