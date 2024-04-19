Hyatt Regency Irvine to Debut Final Phase of $55 Million Renovation with New Pool and Signature Restaurant

The Southern California hotel will open new pool deck with upscale cabanas, waterslides, and Warehouse 72 Restaurant & Bar in time for summer season.

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyatt Regency Irvine—an Orange County landmark blending Southern California charm with urban sophistication—announces that the final phase of its property-wide renovation will debut in June. A new pool experience and signature restaurant, Warehouse 72 Restaurant & Bar, will complete the hotel's comprehensive transformation following its fall 2023 re-opening. The extensive enhancements span the lobby, 516 guestrooms and suites, and elevated public areas, featuring a new artisanal market for all-day casual dining and the Regency Club, a spacious indoor-outdoor lounge with firepits and a curated beverage program. The hotel also boasts more than 50,000 square feet of flexible meetings and events space, including an expansive outdoor lawn and impressive 14,600-square-foot Regency Ballroom, the largest of its kind in South Orange County.

"We're excited to welcome guests to Hyatt Regency Irvine this summer and introduce new leisure experiences that draw inspiration from our Orange County locale and exemplify the refined hospitality for which the Hyatt Regency brand is known," shared Sid Ramani, area general manager, Hyatt Regency Irvine. "Whether experiencing standout offerings on property or exploring nearby attractions, Hyatt Regency Irvine is an ideal Southern California retreat to make lasting memories."

Hyatt Regency Irvine's new upscale pool experience is designed by renowned firm, GREC Architects, with amenities catering to couples, multi-generational families, and groups. A zero-entry pool is complemented by a splash area and whirlpool spa, with a dedicated bar serving poolside favorites alongside a robust kid's menu. The experience is completed with two hotel waterslides, a feature that can only be found at the property in the Irvine area. Surrounded by lush palm trees and native plants, the outdoor pool deck is dotted with chic pool chairs and private cabanas – two of which feature firepits for cozy gatherings and a larger cabana offers a dining table for six, allowing guests to savor al fresco meals in comfort and style.

Additional outdoor entertainment is provided by a 24 by 17-foot LED screen, showing live sporting events, evening films, and more, inviting guests to enjoy the sunny Southern California weather year-round. The screen also has capabilities to display custom messaging and videos, offering an innovative way to enhance group gatherings at the hotel. These thoughtful amenities provide a unique setting for professionals hosting on-site meetings, enjoying a blended business and leisure atmosphere.

Warehouse 72 Restaurant & Bar, the hotel's signature restaurant, serves distinct American fare. Conceptualized by Orange County-based culinary connoisseur Doug Pak and executed by Southern California native, Executive Chef Jaime Salazar, this experience-driven dining destination encourages guests to savor the essence of Orange County through a food and cocktail menu that harmonizes innovation with traditional favorites. The restaurant's modern design, crafted by Jay Lee & ROWE Creative Union, integrates digital art to ensure an elevated ambiance. Outside, the terrace overlooks the courtyard and pool, providing groups of all sizes to relax and soak in the scenic beauty of Southern California.

As part of the property-wide renovation, Hyatt Regency Irvine prioritizes comfort and convenience with spacious suites for groups of all types and sizes. Standout accommodations include:

• Kids Suite: Perfect for children and adults alike, this suite includes a dedicated kids' room with queen and full size bunk beds. A separate adjoining bedroom includes a plush king bed. Families have the privacy and convenience of two bathrooms, inclusive of a shower and a bathtub, and can unwind in the inviting living area, complete with a sleeper sofa. Outside, the suite features an expansive balcony furnished with a dining table and seating up to four.

• Extended Stay Suite: This spacious 990-square-foot suite features two queen bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a separate living area with a flexible layout and a queen sleeper sofa for additional guests. With two private balconies, a full size, fully equipped kitchen, and a four-person dining table, this suite caters to the discerning needs of families and groups seeking refined accommodations that offer private areas with the option to also spend time together.

• Hospitality Suite: The hotel's largest accommodation features one king bedroom, two bathrooms, and a spacious living area with a queen sleeper sofa. Oversized windows, a large dining/conference table, foosball and entertainment nook, and other luxury amenities complete the suite experience.

Hyatt Regency Irvine also debuted enhanced fitness offerings, featuring a new 24-hour StayFit™ gym with Peloton® Bikes, Life Fitness cardio equipment, free weights, and various weight machines. Building on Hyatt's purpose of care and commitment to wellbeing, guests can now enjoy exclusive access to private on-demand trainers through a new collaboration with Future, which is customized for Hyatt Regency Irvine's fitness center and equipment.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Irvine or to book a reservation, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/snari-hyatt-regency-irvine

