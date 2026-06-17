Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa Celebrates 20 Years of Texas Traditions, Family Memories and Milestone Memories

"Over the years, we've watched guests celebrate honeymoons, anniversaries and family milestones here, then return later with children and grandchildren of their own." Post this

Set across 405 acres in Bastrop County, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa is known for its expansive outdoor experiences, from horseback riding and river activities to golf, spa offerings and family programming rooted in the Texas landscape. The resort's on-site corral is home to a cast of resident mascots who have become fixtures of the Lost Pines experience, from alpacas and goats to Kunekune pigs, mini horses and donkeys. Among the most notable is T-Bone, the resident Texas longhorn who has called Lost Pines home for nearly as long as the resort itself and turns 20 alongside the property this year. Known as the 'king of the animals,' T-Bone is a familiar face to generations of returning guests and one of the most enduring symbols of the resort.

The anniversary activations build on many of the traditions and experiences that have inspired guests to return year after year, while also giving first-time visitors new ways to experience the resort during this milestone year.

A Texas-Sized Anniversary Celebration

To mark its 20th anniversary, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa is introducing a limited-time "20 Years of Lost Pines" experience designed to celebrate the spirit of the resort through elevated, distinctly Texan moments – from a curated tasting menu and custom boot fitting to personalized experiences across the property.

The $20,000, two-night experience for up to four guests includes a stay in Litton House, a spacious private cottage nestled in the heart of the property, along with thoughtful celebratory touches throughout the stay. Guests will enjoy a curated welcome amenity featuring 20 locally sourced gourmet treats and a vintage 2006 wine, monogrammed robes, and a handcrafted keepsake inspired by the resort.

Additional experiences include an exclusive private "20 Years, 20 Flavors" tasting with the resort's Executive Chef, tee time with a Lost Pines golf pro at the award-winning Lost Pines Golf Course, a personalized spa experience, private poolside cabana, and playful Breakfast with Alpacas featuring the resort's resident alpacas. To cap it all off, guests will enjoy a private boot fitting with Texas Boot Company and take home their own custom boots as a lasting reminder of the unforgettable getaway.

Package starts at $20,000 for four guests. For bookings and inquiries, please contact the resort at (855) 603-2785.

Capturing Years of Memories

As part of the anniversary celebration, the resort is also debuting the Lost Pines Landline Project, an interactive installation designed to preserve the stories and traditions shared at the property over the years. Located on property, the installation features a working vintage telephone with a red receiver where guests can record favorite Lost Pines memories after the beep. The recordings will become part of an evolving archive of guest stories spanning generations of travelers and returning families to celebrate the traditions and personal moments that have grown alongside the resort through the years.

A Cocktail in Honor of Maude

Named for the heritage pecan tree that shades the terrace, Maude's Bar & Terrace pays tribute to one of the property's most longstanding gathering spots for guests over the years. In honor of the anniversary, the bar team has created Maude's Old Fashioned, a commemorative cocktail inspired by the spirit of Lost Pines and the tree itself. Crafted with Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Bourbon and Blackland Brown Sugar Bourbon, the cocktail is finished with honey simple syrup, Old World Bitters and a candied pecan garnish. Each cocktail is served with a keepsake recipe card sharing the story behind Maude, the beloved pecan tree that has quietly overlooked countless celebrations, conversations and family moments at Lost Pines through the years.

A Community Celebration

Later this summer, the resort will also host an invitation-only community luncheon and golf scramble at Lost Pines Golf Course, bringing together longtime partners, neighbors and team members who have helped shape the resort since 2006. Throughout the anniversary season, the resort will also mark the milestone with a series of dedicated moments honoring its charter members and the opening associates who remain part of the Lost Pines team today, recognizing the people whose loyalty and passion have been woven into the fabric of the property from the very beginning.

For more information or to book your event, visit lostpinesresortandspa.com

About Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa is a Texas destination resort near Austin's Hill Country, tucked away on 405 lush acres along the banks of the Lower Colorado River. The AAA Four Diamond resort, featuring 490 modern ranch-style guestrooms and suites, is an ideal setting for exploring, relaxing, and connecting with nature. The resort offers a variety of amenities that include the newly redesigned award-winning Lost Pines Golf Club, Lost Pines Spa, an on-site water park equipped with a 995-foot lazy river, and Renegade Trailhead equestrian facility. Beyond golf, spa, swimming, and horseback riding, the resort features eight diverse restaurants and bars including Maude's Bar & Terrace and Maverick's Roadhouse, as well as Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, an exclusive 10-seat omakase dining experience. Encompassing more than 300,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Lost Pines immerses guests in the natural beauty of the area; it is perfect for meetings, weddings, and life's most memorable moments. From meet-and-greets with the resort's alpacas, goats, and longhorns in the corral, to outdoor pursuits such as kayaking and hiking at the adjoining 1,100-acre McKinney Roughs Nature Park next door, there is something new for every traveler to discover. Visit lostpinesresortandspa.com or call 512-308-1234 to learn more. Follow @HyattLostPines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag #LostPinesMoment #GetLostWithUs.

Media Contact

Haley Grenning, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, 1 9253232116, [email protected]

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa